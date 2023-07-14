DH Evening Brief: ISRO launches India's third moon expedition; NCP gets 'Pawar-ful' portfolios in Maharashtra Cabinet
DH Evening Brief: ISRO launches India's third moon expedition; NCP gets 'Pawar-ful' portfolios in Maharashtra Cabinet
updated: Jul 14 2023, 19:27 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day.
Chandrayaan-3 blasts off from Sriharikota
India’s third unmanned lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, aimed at exploring the south polar region of the moon, soared into the sky successfully at 2.35 pm on Friday as planned from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC).
Three boys drowned while taking a bath in floodwaters in northwest Delhi'sMukundpurarea on Friday, officials said. Read more
PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour by President Emmanuel Macron
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first Indian premier to have been conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron.
SC issues notice to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia's bail plea in liquor policy case
The Supreme Court Friday issued notice to the CBI and Enforcement Directorate on a bail plea by senior AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the case related to the Delhi liquor policy case.
Yashasvi Jaiswal says Rohit Sharma steered him through Test debut
Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal thanked Rohit Sharma for talking him through his test debut on Thursday after the left-hander scored an unbeaten 143 against the West Indies in a sparkling opening partnership with his captain.
Chandrayaan-3 blasts off from Sriharikota
India’s third unmanned lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, aimed at exploring the south polar region of the moon, soared into the sky successfully at 2.35 pm on Friday as planned from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC).
Read more
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: NCP ministers given portfolios, Ajit Pawar gets finance
Around a fortnight after the NCP joined the government, the Ajit Pawar-led group managed to secure good portfolios which had direct contact with the public.
Read more
Three children drown in floodwaters in Delhi
Three boys drowned while taking a bath in floodwaters in northwest Delhi'sMukundpurarea on Friday, officials said. Read more
PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour by President Emmanuel Macron
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first Indian premier to have been conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Read more
Eighth cheetah dies at Kuno National Park
Male cheetah Suraj, translocated from Africa, died at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, forest officials said.
It took the number of cheetahs that have died at the park in Sheopur district since March this year to eight.
Read more
Exports decline 22% to $32.97 bn in June
Exports in June dropped 22 per cent to $32.97 billion, mainly due to demand slowdown in the global markets from $42.28 bn a year earlier, according to the commerce ministry data.
Read more
SC issues notice to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia's bail plea in liquor policy case
The Supreme Court Friday issued notice to the CBI and Enforcement Directorate on a bail plea by senior AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the case related to the Delhi liquor policy case.
Read more
Seems PM Modi has taken 'vow of total silence' on Manipur violence: Congress
The Congress on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Manipur and alleged that it seems he has taken a "vow of total silence" on the violence in the northeastern state.
Read more
Yamuna water levels drop marginally, floodwaters reach Supreme Court entrance
After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna here came down to 208.35 metres at 11 am on Friday even as several key areas in Delhi remained inundated.
Read more
Yashasvi Jaiswal says Rohit Sharma steered him through Test debut
Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal thanked Rohit Sharma for talking him through his test debut on Thursday after the left-hander scored an unbeaten 143 against the West Indies in a sparkling opening partnership with his captain.
Read more