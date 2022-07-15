DH Evening Brief: Court bars ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa from leaving Sri Lanka; Zubair gets bail in 2018 tweet case
updated: Jul 15 2022, 18:24 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Sri Lanka court bars former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa from leaving the country
Sri Lanka's top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28, anti-corruption group Transparency International Sri Lanka said.
BJP uses photo to back its claim of Ansari's connection with Pak journalist spying for ISI
The BJP on Friday stepped up its attack on the Congress over ex-vice president Hamid Ansari's alleged connection with a Pakistani journalist and cited a photograph of both purportedly sharing stage during a conference in India.
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two people in Delhi, an official said on Friday. The police have apprehended three people, including two who commited the rape and another person who was also present at the scene. The three accused were aged 23, 25 and 35 years.
Rupee at life-time low to hit imports, overseas education, travel
The Indian rupee nearing 80 to a US dollar will make imports of items from crude oil to electronic goods, overseas education and foreign travel costlier while raising fears that the inflation situation could worsen.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa: A 'war hero' detested by his admirers over Lanka's worst economic crisis
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, once considered a "war hero" by the Sinhalese Buddhist majority for crushing the LTTE and ending the nearly 30-year civil war, is now detested by the same people who dramatically stormed his official residence over Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis following which he fled the country in the middle of the night.
Delhi Court grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in 2018 tweet case
A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" which allegedly promoted enmity between religious groups.
5 die as wall of under-construction godown collapses in Delhi's Alipur
Five labourers were killed after the wall of an under-construction warehouse collapsed on Friday afternoon in the national capital.
Minor girl gang-raped in Delhi, 3 held
Karnataka bans photography, videography at government offices
The Karnataka government on Friday prohibited the general public from taking photographs or capturing videos in government offices.
CUET begins; many candidates miss exam due to last-minute change of centre
A last-minute change of exam centre led to many candidates missing the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test which began on Friday in 510 cities in India and abroad.
Those who appeared for the exam at several centres in Delhi in the morning slot said the questions were not difficult but the paper was a bit lengthy.
Kerur violence: Woman throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah
A family member of one of the four persons injured in Kerur violence threw Rs 2 lakh given by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah at his vehicle in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Friday.
Pakistan's Babar Azam backs Kohli to overcome batting slump
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Friday said Virat Kohli remains one of the best players in world cricket despite his prolonged slump and should get all the support he needs to regain his batting form.
Rupee at life-time low to hit imports, overseas education, travel
Gotabaya Rajapaksa: A 'war hero' detested by his admirers over Lanka's worst economic crisis
