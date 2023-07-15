DH Evening Brief: Rahul moves SC against HC order in Modi surname case; India, UAE sign pact to trade in local currencies amid PM Modi's visit
DH Evening Brief: Rahul moves SC against HC order in Modi surname case; India, UAE sign pact to trade in local currencies amid PM Modi's visit
updated: Jul 15 2023, 18:33 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day.
Modi surname case: Rahul Gandhi files petition in SC over Gujarat HC's refusal to stay conviction
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturdayfiled a plea in the Supreme Court against the Gujarat High Court's July 7 order dismissing his plea for stay on his conviction in a defamation case for his 2019 remarks as to why all thieves had the Modi surname.
India, UAE sign pact to trade in local currencies amid PM Modi's visit
TheReserve Bank of India (RBI) and Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) on Saturday signed two agreements in Abu Dhabi to establish a framework for cross-border transactions in local currencies and interlinking of payment and messaging systems.
The agreements were exchanged between the two governors, in the presence of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.
India selects naval version of Rafale: Dassault Aviation
The Indian government announced the selection of the naval variant of Rafale jets to equip the Indian Navy with the latest-generation fighter, Dassault Aviation, French aerospace major and maker of the aircraft, said on Saturday.
The defence ministry had on Thursday approved the purchase of 26 Rafale (Marine) jets from France. There was no mention of the procurement of Rafale jets in a document released following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Inaction, silence of BJP govt on Manipur situation unforgivable, criminal: Congress
The situation in Manipur was discussed in detail at a meeting of six northeastern state units of the party-- Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim -- called to deliberate on the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections due next year.
Several Delhi roads opened as Yamuna floodwater recedes
Several roads in the national capital which were shut for traffic movement were opened on Saturday as the Yamuna floodwaters receded from the roads, officials said on Saturday. However, traffic regulations are still in effect on some key road stretches.
Trinamool activists allegedly urinate on injured BJP worker in Bengal
The said BJP worker, reportedly a polling agent for the recently-concluded panchayat polls, was abducted by TMC workers. A BJP delegation led by the party’s vice-president Samit Das, went to the hospital this morning to meet the victim who narrated his ordeal.
If Pakistan doesn't go for World Cup it will be great injustice to fans: Misbah
"When there can be contact between the two countries in other sports, why not in cricket? Why link cricket with political relations? It is unfair to deprive people of a chance to see their teams play against each other," said Misbah-ul-Haq, the 49-year-old former Pakistan captain and coach.
Language on Russia-Ukraine war still point of contention in G-20
Hampi is hosting the G-20 Sherpas’ meeting, led by India’s Sherpa Amitabh Kant, and work is in full swing on the statement that the heads of state will endorse in September when they meet in New Delhi.Sources toldDHthat in both the meetings, G-7 nations and the Russia-China grouping are still in disagreement over the language pertaining to the war in Europe.
Modi surname case: Rahul Gandhi files petition in SC over Gujarat HC's refusal to stay conviction
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturdayfiled a plea in the Supreme Court against the Gujarat High Court's July 7 order dismissing his plea for stay on his conviction in a defamation case for his 2019 remarks as to why all thieves had the Modi surname.
Read more
India, UAE sign pact to trade in local currencies amid PM Modi's visit
TheReserve Bank of India (RBI) and Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) on Saturday signed two agreements in Abu Dhabi to establish a framework for cross-border transactions in local currencies and interlinking of payment and messaging systems.
The agreements were exchanged between the two governors, in the presence of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.
Read more
Azam Khan convicted in another hate speech case
The MP/MLA court sentenced Khan to a two-year jail term for remarks he made against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Read more
India selects naval version of Rafale: Dassault Aviation
The Indian government announced the selection of the naval variant of Rafale jets to equip the Indian Navy with the latest-generation fighter, Dassault Aviation, French aerospace major and maker of the aircraft, said on Saturday.
The defence ministry had on Thursday approved the purchase of 26 Rafale (Marine) jets from France. There was no mention of the procurement of Rafale jets in a document released following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Read more
Inaction, silence of BJP govt on Manipur situation unforgivable, criminal: Congress
The situation in Manipur was discussed in detail at a meeting of six northeastern state units of the party-- Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim -- called to deliberate on the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections due next year.
Read more
Several Delhi roads opened as Yamuna floodwater recedes
Several roads in the national capital which were shut for traffic movement were opened on Saturday as the Yamuna floodwaters receded from the roads, officials said on Saturday. However, traffic regulations are still in effect on some key road stretches.
Read more
Trinamool activists allegedly urinate on injured BJP worker in Bengal
The said BJP worker, reportedly a polling agent for the recently-concluded panchayat polls, was abducted by TMC workers. A BJP delegation led by the party’s vice-president Samit Das, went to the hospital this morning to meet the victim who narrated his ordeal.
Read more
If Pakistan doesn't go for World Cup it will be great injustice to fans: Misbah
"When there can be contact between the two countries in other sports, why not in cricket? Why link cricket with political relations? It is unfair to deprive people of a chance to see their teams play against each other," said Misbah-ul-Haq, the 49-year-old former Pakistan captain and coach.
Read more
South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol makes surprise visit to Ukraine in show of support
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Saturday, sending a strong signal of support for the war-torn nation, his office said.
Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee arrived in Ukraine following a three-day official visit to Poland, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.
Read more
Language on Russia-Ukraine war still point of contention in G-20
Hampi is hosting the G-20 Sherpas’ meeting, led by India’s Sherpa Amitabh Kant, and work is in full swing on the statement that the heads of state will endorse in September when they meet in New Delhi.Sources toldDHthat in both the meetings, G-7 nations and the Russia-China grouping are still in disagreement over the language pertaining to the war in Europe.
Read more