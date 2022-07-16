DH Evening Brief: Rajapaksa says he took all steps to avert Lanka crisis; PM Modi cautions people against 'revdi culture'
DH Evening Brief: Rajapaksa says he took all steps to avert Lanka crisis; PM Modi cautions people against 'revdi culture'
updated: Jul 16 2022, 17:40 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Sri Lanka's ousted president says he 'took all possible steps' to prevent crisis
Sri Lanka’s ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled overseas this week to escape a popular uprising against his government, has said he took "all possible steps" to avert the economic crisis that has engulfed the island nation.
Apparently targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has announced that it will provide free power to the people in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls in the two states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed what he termed the 'Revdi Culture' to garner votes in the elections and asked the youths not to fall prey to it.
After LS order on 'unparliamentary' words, no pamphlets
The Lok Sabha secretariat has issued an advisory to MPs asking them to refrain from distributing pamphlets, press notes, leaflets without the Speakers's permission in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament.
Centre wants tech giants to pay news outlets for content
The Centre is looking at making tech giants - Google (owner of YouTube), Meta (owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), Microsoft, Apple, Twitter and Amazon - to pay remuneration to news publishers if they use original content produced by them.
Liberal intellectuals & secular politicians: Gap widens
Politicians can sometimes be slow to understand the realities of a changing world, particularly when their world transforms drastically and rapidly. It happened to the secular-liberal politicians of India in the present century, when they slowly but steadily faded out of the national political arena as they lost to the worldview of Hindu nationalism.
Arunachal asks eateries to scrap 'beef' from signboards
The Naharlagun district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has asked all the hotels and restaurants in the state to remove the word 'beef' from their signboards or else fine of Rs 2,000 would be imposed and their trade licence would be cancelled.
Aurangabad, Osmanabad renamed again
In an embarrassment to the Shiv Sena, the new Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government on Saturday decided to rename the Aurangabad district as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.
Wine producer Sula Vineyards files IPO papers with Sebi
Leading wine producer Sula Vineyards has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
