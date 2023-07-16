DH Evening Brief: AAP to join Opposition meet after Congress takes stand against ordinance; Bommai hints at alliance talks with JD(S) ahead of LS polls
updated: Jul 16 2023, 18:12 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day.
AAP to join Opposition meet in Bengaluru after Congress takes stand against ordinance
Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)will take part in the key Opposition meeting in Bengaluru starting from Monday, party leader Raghav Chadha said, hours after the Congressvoiced its oppositionto the Central government's ordinance vis-a-vis control of services in Delhi.
Bommai hints at alliance talks with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls
"That is for the discussion between our leadership and JD(S) President H D Deve Gowda," Bommai said in response to a question on the possibility of JD(S) joining NDA.
Speaking to reporters here, he said JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has expressed certain feelings and the discussions will continue in that direction. "The future political developments will be based on the result of those discussions," Bommai added.
Ajit Pawar-led group meets NCP supremo Sharad Pawar
In what could be the first sign of rapprochement, the Ajit Pawar-Praful Patel group on Sunday met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and sought his blessings. They also expressed regret over the chain of political developments involving the 25-year-old party.
Delhi BJP accused AAP govt of 'carelessness', demands probe in Yamuna flood
Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged no desilting of Yamuna and drains was carried out by the Kejriwal government and the flood in Delhi was caused because of this failure.
BJP leader's son among 3 held for woman's gang-rape in Madhya Pradesh
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Datia district unit head on Sunday said appropriate action will be taken if a 19-year-old victim of gang-rape in her police statement names the son of a local party functionary as being involved in the crime.
The woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four persons in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Friday afternoon, after which the victim tried to end her life, police earlier said.
Over 1.44 lakh kg drugs to be destroyed in virtual presence of Shah on July 16
Destruction of the narcotics will be carried out in different cities when Shah will watch it through video conferencing from New Delhi, while attending a conference on 'Drugs Smuggling and National Security', an official statement said.
File ITR at earliest as govt not contemplating extension of July 31 deadline: Revenue secretary
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has asked income tax payers tofiletheir returnattheearliestasthe finance ministry isnotcontemplatingextensionoftheJuly31deadline.
"We expect that thefilingwould be higher than the last year...we are hopeful that it should be more than the last year," he said in an interview toPTI. About 5.83 crore income tax returns werefiledasonJuly31last year, the last day forfilingreturns for assessment year 2022-23.
Bengaluru student abducted, set ablaze over relationship with cousin
A college student is battling for his life after being abducted and set afire allegedly by his paternal uncle.Shashank was said to be in a relationship with his first cousin, infuriating her father, Manu. He vowed to deter Shashank at any cost.He suffered burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital.
Russia has stockpiled cluster bombs and will use them in Ukraine if it has to, says Putin
President Vladimir Putin said Russia had a "sufficient stockpile" of cluster bombs and reserved the right to use them if such munitions, the use of which he said he regarded as a crime, were deployed against Russian forces in Ukraine.
