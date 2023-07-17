DH Evening Brief: Bengaluru Oppn meeting not for power, says Congress; SC indicates referring Delhi Ordinance case to Constitution bench
DH Evening Brief: Bengaluru Oppn meeting not for power, says Congress; SC indicates referring Delhi Ordinance case to Constitution bench
updated: Jul 17 2023, 18:28 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
Opposition meet not for 'power', but to address 'genuine' issues: Congress
Opposition parties are getting together not just for power but to address the “genuine concerns of the world’s biggest democracy” that are “ignored” by the Modi regime, the Congress said on Monday as leaders started converging for a second summit of non-NDA parties aimed at pooling ideas to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Read more
SC indicates referring Delhi Ordinance case to Constitution bench
The Supreme Court on Monday indicated to refer the Delhi government’s challenge to Centre’s May 19 Ordinance — Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 — to a Constitution bench. Read more
NDA meeting on Tuesday as BJP steps up its campaign for Lok Sabha polls
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is set to host a meeting of its constituents on Tuesday in what is being seen as a show of strength by the ruling alliance amid a get-together of opposition parties in Bengaluru to forge unity as the two sides step up their campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Read more
Rise above 'political bickering': SC to Delhi L-G, Kejriwal over DERC chief selection
The Supreme Court on Monday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to rise above the political bickering to pick a name of a retired judge to head the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission. Read more
Talk of electoral tie-up with BJP premature, says JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy; attacks Cong over Oppn meeting
Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday termed as "premature" talks of an electoral tie-up between his party and the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections next year. Read more
People living near Yamuna in New Delhi return home as waters recede
Peoplelivingnearariverrunning through India's capital beganreturningto theirhomeson Mondayasfloodwatersrecededfive days after theYamunaoverflowed into the city. Read more
Opposition demands removal of Neelam Gorhe as Maharashtra Council deputy chairperson
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Monday met Governor Ramesh Bais and sought the removal of Maharashtra Legislative Council’s Deputy ChairpersonNeelam Gorhe, who has switched over from the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Read more
ISRO successfully performs second orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft
The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully performed the second orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. Read more
HDFC Bank Q1 net profit jumps 29% to Rs 12,370 crore
Largest private sector lenderHDFCBank on Monday reported a 29.13 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 12,370.38 crore. Read more
