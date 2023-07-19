DH Evening Brief: Karnataka Speaker suspends 10 BJP MLAs for 'indecent' behaviour; SC gives Teesta Setalvad regular bail

  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 19:18 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
    Karnataka Speaker U T Khader suspends 10 BJP MLAs for 'indecent' behaviour

    Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Wednesday suspended 10 BJP MLAs for "unruly" behaviour and “disrespect” to the chair.

    BJP MLAs C N Ashwath Narayan, V Sunil Kumar, R Ashoka, Vedavyas Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraju, Umanath Kotiyan, Aravind Bellad, Araga Jnanendra and Y Bharath Shetty are barred from entering the Assembly in the current session that is expected to end this Friday.

    SC grants regular bail to Teesta Setalvad in post-Godhra riots case, sets aside Gujarat HC order

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in the 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.

    Centre says ready to discuss every issue, including Manipur violence in Parliament

    The government said at an all-party meeting on Wednesday that it is willing to discuss every issue permitted under the rules and approved by the Chair in Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning from July 20.

    Terror plot averted after five suspects nabbed in Bengaluru

    Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths in Bengaluru have arrested five terrorist suspects for allegedly planning explosions across the city. Police suspect involvement of a few more as another suspect named Junaid has fled abroad.

    Maharashtra Assembly adjourned after SP MLA Abu Azmi refuses to chant Vande Mataram

    The Maharashtra legislative Assembly on Wednesday was adjourned following a noisy protest by BJP MLAs over a remark about "Vande Mataram" by Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi. While raising the issue of a riot in the Sambhajinagar district, Azmi said chanting the slogan "Vande Mataram" was unacceptable to him.

    As Ganga swells, Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar

    People in the Laksar and Khanpur regions of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district are faced with a new scare – crocodiles have started making their way into residential areas flooded by the swollen Ganga and its tributaries.

    Pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help in Delhi’s Dwarka

    A 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at a couple's house in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka was allegedly beaten up by them on Wednesday, following which a group of agitated people manhandled the duo.

    India doing lot of things to stay ahead during global slowdown: World Bank President Ajay Banga

    India is doing a lot of things which are helping it to stay ahead during times of a global slowdown, World Bank President Ajay Banga said on Wednesday.

    "India is doing a lot of things which are helping it to stay ahead in times of a global slowdown. One thing that is in India's favour is the very high percentage of GDP that comes domestically.. India has come out strong from the challenges posed by the pandemic but the momentum needs to be maintained," he said.

    Tribal man urinated upon by nine men in Andhra Pradesh

    Six persons were arrested from Ongole in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh for allegedly urinating on a tribal man in a clash involving his relationship with a girl, police said on Wednesday.

    BJP is kissing parliamentary democracy goodbye

    After winning the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, Narendra Modi, while arriving at the parliament building, kissed the stairs of the hallowed institution. It was an emotionally overwhelming image not only for those who had voted for him but also for those who always stood at a distance from the politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Thailand parliament voids nomination of Move Forward leader Pita for PM contest

    Thailand's parliament voted in favour on Wednesday of voiding the prime ministerial nomination of Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat, after political rivals challenged the use of a rule under which he was put forward as a candidate.

