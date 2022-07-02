DH Evening Brief: Cong says main accused in Udaipur murder a BJP member; chemist killed over support to Nupur Sharma
DH Evening Brief: Cong says main accused in Udaipur murder a BJP member; chemist killed over support to Nupur Sharma
updated: Jul 02 2022, 17:15 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Congress alleges main accused in Udaipur killing a BJP member
Congress on Saturday sought to turn the tables on the Udaipur killing, claiming that the main accused is an “active member” of the saffron party while questioning whether the Narendra Modi-led government drafted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the case to cover it up.
A chemist in Amravati district of Maharashtra was stabbed to death after he allegedly shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Mohammed snowballed into a major political issue.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao was an enthusiastic supporter of BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind around this time five years back, with his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi often backing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on key issues in Parliament.
Alt News parent company Pravda Media received Rs 2 lakh from foreign countries: Police
Delhi Police on Saturday said Pravda Media, under which Alt News operates, received over Rs 2 lakh through various transactions wherein either the mobile phone number or the IP address was of foreign countries.
Zubair denied bail, sent to to 14-day police custody
A Delhi Court on Saturday rejected the bail application of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in connection with the 2018 contentious tweet case and allowed the Delhi Police for further 14-day judicial custody of the fact-checker.
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21 near Odesa
Powerful explosions rocked the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv early on Saturday, the mayor said, a day after authorities said at least 21 people were killed when Russian missiles struck an apartment building near the Black Sea port of Odesa.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat, throwing normal life out of gear and causing flood-like situation in low-lying areas in Surat, Banaskantha and Anand districts, with Palsana taluka in Surat recording 209 mm rainfall in a day till Saturday morning, officials said.
India accountable for 'trade-distortion': US lawmakers
A dozen American lawmakers have written a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to file a formal request for consultations with India at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over its "dangerous trade-distorting practices" that they claim have impacted the US farmers and ranchers.
What is flex fuel and are vehicles in India ready for it?
India has set a deadline to supply 20% ethanol blended petrol, a flex fuel by 2025.
The automobile manufacturers need to design and develop new flex fuel engines to accommodate the new fuel. And also can old petrol vehicles run on the new fuel?.
We answer all these questions in this video. Kindly watch to know more.
Capt Amarinder Singh to merge party with BJP, claims saffron party leader
Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is likely to merge his party Punjab Lok Congress with the BJP after his return from London, where he is recovering after spinal surgery.
Read more
