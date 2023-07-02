DH Evening Brief: NCP jolted as Ajit Pawar jumps ship to become Maharashtra Dy CM; Sanjay Raut claims Shinde will lose his CM seat soon
updated: Jul 02 2023, 18:35 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
Ajit Pawar sworn-in as Maharashtra Deputy CM, switches sides to Shinde-Fadnavis government
NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and serving Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, hours after announcing that he had stepped down as the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.
Ajit Pawar joining Sena-BJP govt is start of Eknath Shinde losing his CM's post: Sanjay Raut
"This (oath-taking ceremony) is the start of Eknath Shinde losing his chief minister's post. His MLAs will be disqualified as members of the House. In order to continue being in power even after it, Ajit Pawar and the NCP MLAs have joined the government," Raut said.
Jitendra Awhad appointed Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra
As the NCP faces its biggest crisis yet, Sharad Pawar-confidante Dr Jitendra Awhad was on Sunday appointed as Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.He was also appointed as the Chief Whip of the NCP.
BJP high command summons Yediyurappa to Delhi amid delay in electing LoP, Karnataka party chief
Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Sunday left for New Delhi after being summoned by the party's top leadership amidst a delay in electing the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.With just one day left for the budget session of the assembly to start, the BJP is yet to finalise its pick for the post. There is a stiff contest in the saffron party in the state for these two prime posts.
Not against UCC, but don't endorse the way BJP seeks to implement it: Mayawati
After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), BSP supremo Mayawati also offered conditional support to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) saying that it would 'strengthen' the country but favoured consensus while making it clear that it should not be ''forcibly imposed''.
Owaisi pushing for 'Jinnah-type culture', says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami
Owaisi had earlier said, "India's Prime Minister is now talking about Uniform Civil Code. Are you going to snatch away pluralism, diversity in the name of Uniform Civil Code?". He also termed UCC as a “Hindu Civil Code.”
Monsoon rains cover entire country, still lower than average
India received 10% below normal rainfall in June, but some states received as much as 60% lower rainfall than the normal. But India is likely to receive an average amount of rain in July despite the likely emergence of the El Nino weather pattern, the IMD said on Friday.
Elon Musk slaps limit on number of tweets users can read; know what it means
Musk, Twitter's executive chair and CTO, said Saturday in a tweet that Twitter would limit how many tweets per day various accounts can read to discourage "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation.
What does this even mean? And who gets to read how many tweets? Let's find out.
Home of French mayor ram-raided and torched by rioters
The home of a Paris suburb mayor was ram-raided and set alight while his wife and children were asleep inside during the unrest that has gripped the country following Tuesday's shooting of a teenager by a police officer, the official said on Sunday.
Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of the southern suburb of L'Hay-les-Roses, said his wife and one of their two children, aged five and seven, were injured as they fled the building in the early hours.
