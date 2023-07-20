DH Evening Brief: From Parliament to SC, outrage over women paraded naked in Manipur; Delhi court grants regular bail to Brij Bhushan
DH Evening Brief: From Parliament to SC, outrage over women paraded naked in Manipur; Delhi court grants regular bail to Brij Bhushan
updated: Jul 20 2023, 18:51 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
From Parliament to SC, outrage over women paraded naked in Manipur; PM Modi says 140 crore Indians shamed
The assault and humiliation of two women paraded naked in a Manipur village in May sparked nationwide outrage on Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the incident had shamed 140 crore Indians and the Supreme Court terming it “simply unacceptable”. Read more
Delhi court grants regular bail to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case
A Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to outgoing WFI chief and BJP MPBrijBhushan Sharan Singh in a case of sexual harassment of women wrestlers. Read more
Filled with pain, anger: PM Modi breaks silence on Manipur violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared. Read more
At least 12 killed, 100 rescued after landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad
At least 12 persons were killed and several others were feared trapped following a landslide in the tribal hamlet of Irshalwadi in Khalapur tehsil of the Raigad district of the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra. Read more
Ahmedabad court rejects discharge plea of Teesta Setalvad in 2002 riots evidence fabrication case
A sessions court here on Thursday rejected activist Teesta Setalvad's discharge plea in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Read more
Supreme Court concerned over rising cheetah deaths, says it does not present good picture
The death of 40 per cent of cheetah translocated from South Africa and Namibia to the Kuno National Park (KNP) in less than one year doesn't present a "good picture", the Supreme Court said on Thursday, and asked the Centre to not make it a prestige issue and explore the possibility of shifting the animals to different sanctuaries. Read more
Self-styled godman Ram Rahim now gets parole of 30 days
Less than five months after getting a 40-day parole, self-styled jailed godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Thursday granted regular parole of 30 days by the BJP-led Haryana government. Read more
Infosys Q1 profit rises 11% to Rs 5,945 crore; lowers full year outlook to 1 to 3.5%
IT services firm Infosys on Thursday reported an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in June quarter at Rs 5,945 crore, but lowered full year growth outlook to 1-3.5 per cent amid macro uncertainties. Read more
4 hand grenades found from terror suspect in Bengaluru
Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Thursday confiscated four live hand-grenades from the house of one of the five men arrested in connection with a terror plot in Bengaluru. Read more
