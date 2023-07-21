DH Evening Brief: Court allows scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque; India, Lanka adopt vision document to expand economic partnership
DH Evening Brief: Court allows scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque; India, Lanka adopt vision document to expand economic partnership
updated: Jul 21 2023, 19:01 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
Varanasi court allows scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque
A Varanasi court on Friday ordered a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here, according to government counsel Rajesh Mishra. Read more
India, Sri Lanka adopt vision document to expand economic partnership
India and Sri Lanka on Friday adopted an ambitious vision document to significantly expand economic partnership after wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Read more
Go First gets DGCA nod to resume flight operations, subject to certain conditions
Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday said it has approved Go First's plan to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights, subject to certain conditions. Read more
As Opposition party, JD(S) has decided to work together with BJP, says Kumaraswamy
JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said his party has decided to work together as an Opposition with the BJP, in the interest of the state. Read more
Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked
The husband of one of two women paraded naked and molested by a group of men in Manipur is a Kargil war veteran who rued that though he protected the country but could not save his wife from being humiliated. Read more
Police arrest man with arms for trying to enter Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata residence
Kolkata Police on Friday intercepted and detained a person, who was found waiting near Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s house in South Kolkata. He was reportedly trying to enter her residence. Read more
Watch: Women set ablaze house of accused in Manipur horror
Women in Manipur attacked the house of the main suspect in a sexual assault case that has enraged the nation, police said on Friday. Watch video
Delhi ordinance case: Two key issues for SC to consider
The Supreme Court has said a five-judge Constitution Bench will examine whether Parliament can "abrogate the constitutional principles of governance" for the Delhi government by making a law to take away its control over services. Read more
'Level of tolerance going down': SC dismisses PIL seeking revocation of CBFC film certificate for 'Adipurush'
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking revocation of the film certificate of controversial movieAdipurush, saying cinematic representation may not be an exact replica of text. Read more
No purpose will be served by taking Brij Bhushan in custody at this stage: Delhi court order
Allegations of sexual harassment against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh were "serious" but no purpose will be served by taking him in custody at this stage, a Delhi court order released on Friday said. Read more
Supreme Court issues notice to ED on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order on custody
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife against the Madras High Court order allowing his custody in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam. Read more
Varanasi court allows scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque
A Varanasi court on Friday ordered a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here, according to government counsel Rajesh Mishra. Read more
India, Sri Lanka adopt vision document to expand economic partnership
India and Sri Lanka on Friday adopted an ambitious vision document to significantly expand economic partnership after wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Read more
Go First gets DGCA nod to resume flight operations, subject to certain conditions
Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday said it has approved Go First's plan to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights, subject to certain conditions. Read more
As Opposition party, JD(S) has decided to work together with BJP, says Kumaraswamy
JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said his party has decided to work together as an Opposition with the BJP, in the interest of the state. Read more
Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked
The husband of one of two women paraded naked and molested by a group of men in Manipur is a Kargil war veteran who rued that though he protected the country but could not save his wife from being humiliated. Read more
Police arrest man with arms for trying to enter Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata residence
Kolkata Police on Friday intercepted and detained a person, who was found waiting near Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s house in South Kolkata. He was reportedly trying to enter her residence. Read more
Watch: Women set ablaze house of accused in Manipur horror
Women in Manipur attacked the house of the main suspect in a sexual assault case that has enraged the nation, police said on Friday. Watch video
Delhi ordinance case: Two key issues for SC to consider
The Supreme Court has said a five-judge Constitution Bench will examine whether Parliament can "abrogate the constitutional principles of governance" for the Delhi government by making a law to take away its control over services. Read more
'Level of tolerance going down': SC dismisses PIL seeking revocation of CBFC film certificate for 'Adipurush'
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking revocation of the film certificate of controversial movieAdipurush, saying cinematic representation may not be an exact replica of text. Read more
No purpose will be served by taking Brij Bhushan in custody at this stage: Delhi court order
Allegations of sexual harassment against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh were "serious" but no purpose will be served by taking him in custody at this stage, a Delhi court order released on Friday said. Read more
Supreme Court issues notice to ED on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order on custody
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife against the Madras High Court order allowing his custody in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam. Read more