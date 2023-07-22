DH Evening Brief: Opposition politicising Manipur issue, claims BJP; Fifth accused arrested in women disrobing case in Manipur
DH Evening Brief: Opposition politicising Manipur issue, claims BJP; Fifth accused arrested in women disrobing case in Manipur
updated: Jul 22 2023, 17:28 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
Many crimes against women in Rajasthan, Bengal, Bihar; Manipur 'politicised', says BJP's Anurag Thakur
There is a long list of heinous crimes against women in Opposition-ruled states such as Rajasthan, West Bengal and Bihar, but it is playing politics over the Manipur incident, the BJP alleged on Saturday.
Greed for power overrode national interest under previous govt, destroyed banking system: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that greed for power overrode national interest during the UPA government, wreaking havoc on the banking sector, but his dispensation has nursed it back to good financial health.
Search operation at landslide site resumes on third day in Maharashtra's Raigad; 86 persons yet to be traced
The search and rescue operation at Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra's Raigad district, where a massive landslide claimed the lives of at least 22 people, resumed for the third day on Saturday as 86 villagers are yet to be traced, officials said.
‘Barbenheimer’ is a huge Hollywood moment and maybe the last for a while
The film industry’s happiest weekend in a long time may also be its last happy weekend for many months. With the dual opening ofBarbie,Greta Gerwig’s comedy based on the Mattel doll, and Christopher Nolan’sOppenheimer,a biopic about the mastermind behind the atomic bomb, the pop culture phenomenon of “Barbenheimer” is upon us.
Many crimes against women in Rajasthan, Bengal, Bihar; Manipur 'politicised', says BJP's Anurag Thakur
There is a long list of heinous crimes against women in Opposition-ruled states such as Rajasthan, West Bengal and Bihar, but it is playing politics over the Manipur incident, the BJP alleged on Saturday.
Read more
Fifth accused arrested in women disrobing case in Manipur
Police have arrested the fifth accused in connection with the video that surfaced on July 19 showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in strife-torn Manipur, police said.
Read more
'Two tribal women stripped naked, tortured in Bengal,' claims BJP
Two women were stripped and assaulted in West Bengal's Malda district earlier this week by a group of people, BJP claimed on Saturday.
Read more
Greed for power overrode national interest under previous govt, destroyed banking system: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that greed for power overrode national interest during the UPA government, wreaking havoc on the banking sector, but his dispensation has nursed it back to good financial health.
Read more
Search operation at landslide site resumes on third day in Maharashtra's Raigad; 86 persons yet to be traced
The search and rescue operation at Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra's Raigad district, where a massive landslide claimed the lives of at least 22 people, resumed for the third day on Saturday as 86 villagers are yet to be traced, officials said.
Read more
Motive necessary for commission of crime when there is no eyewitness, says Supreme Court
The prosecution will have to establish motive for commission of crime if there is no eyewitness of an incident, the Supreme Court has said while acquitting a man convicted in a 2008 murder case.
Read more
ICICI Bank Q1 profit jumps 39.7% to Rs 9,648 crore
ICICI Bank beat first-quarter expectations on Saturday as higher interest income and loan growth helped deliver a record net profit for India's second-largest private lender.
Read more
‘Barbenheimer’ is a huge Hollywood moment and maybe the last for a while
The film industry’s happiest weekend in a long time may also be its last happy weekend for many months. With the dual opening ofBarbie,Greta Gerwig’s comedy based on the Mattel doll, and Christopher Nolan’sOppenheimer,a biopic about the mastermind behind the atomic bomb, the pop culture phenomenon of “Barbenheimer” is upon us.
Read more
Goa's heritage forts: A struggle for restoration and tourism potential
It has been quite literally a tale of two unequal halves for Goa's heritage forts, once stony sentinels which were used to keep tabs on maritime forces along the state's coastline.
Read more