DH Evening Brief: NDRF calls off rescue ops in landslide-hit Raigad; Fake news, rumours fuelling violence in Manipur, say officials
DH Evening Brief: NDRF calls off rescue ops in landslide-hit Raigad; Fake news, rumours fuelling violence in Manipur, say officials
updated: Jul 23 2023, 18:39 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
Raigad tragedy: NDRF calls off operation, says minister; no body found on Sunday, toll stays at 27
The National Disaster Response Force has finally called of its search-and-rescue operation in Wednesday's landslide in Irshalwadi in Maharashtra's Raigad district, state minister Uday Samant said on Sunday.
Fake news, rumours fuelling violence in Manipur: Officials
The ethnic violence in Manipur that erupted on May 3 and has left over 160 dead has been largely fuelled by rumours and fake news, according to officials from various security agencies who have been monitoring the situation in the restive northeastern state.
Government to launch Ayushman Bhav to help get 100% coverage of health schemes
The Union health ministry is planning to launch 'Ayushman Bhav' programme to ensure optimum delivery of all state-run health schemes to every intended beneficiary, including those in the last mile.Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Sabha, Ayushman Mela and Ayushman Gram are some of the activities planned under the programme, official sources told PTI.
Appeal to opposition with folded hands to join debate in Parliament on Manipur: Anurag Thakur
As Parliament's Monsoon session remained deadlocked over ethnic violence in Manipur, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday appealed to the opposition parties "with folded hands" to join the debate on the issue.
BJP stages dharnas over stripping of two women in West Bengal's Malda
The BJP on Sunday staged dharnas in front of the West Bengal Assembly and the office of Malda Superintendent of Police in protest against the alleged assault and stripping of two women at a marketplace in the district.
Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' sparks controversy after sex scene features Bhagavad Gita
Oppenheimer, director Christopher Nolan's latest, has stirred controversy among some Indian moviegoers given that a particular scene in the film depicts two of the lead actors sharing an intimate moment as they refer to Lord Krishna's teachings in the Bhagavad Gita.
Manipur disrobing case: North East gender activists seek action, not politicisation
Gender activists from across the North East, including Manipur, have called for action against the perpetrators of sexual assault and parading of two women naked as seen in a video, but said parties should not politicise the issue.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win Korea Open 2023
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their dream run, clinching the men's doubles title at the Korea Open with a gritty three-game win over top ranked Fajar Alfian and Muhamad Rian Ardianto in the final here on Sunday.
Raigad tragedy: NDRF calls off operation, says minister; no body found on Sunday, toll stays at 27
The National Disaster Response Force has finally called of its search-and-rescue operation in Wednesday's landslide in Irshalwadi in Maharashtra's Raigad district, state minister Uday Samant said on Sunday.
Read more
Fake news, rumours fuelling violence in Manipur: Officials
The ethnic violence in Manipur that erupted on May 3 and has left over 160 dead has been largely fuelled by rumours and fake news, according to officials from various security agencies who have been monitoring the situation in the restive northeastern state.
Read more
Government to launch Ayushman Bhav to help get 100% coverage of health schemes
The Union health ministry is planning to launch 'Ayushman Bhav' programme to ensure optimum delivery of all state-run health schemes to every intended beneficiary, including those in the last mile.Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Sabha, Ayushman Mela and Ayushman Gram are some of the activities planned under the programme, official sources told PTI.
Read more
Adieu to all the birds: Elon Musk says Twitter logo to change
Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."
Read more
Appeal to opposition with folded hands to join debate in Parliament on Manipur: Anurag Thakur
As Parliament's Monsoon session remained deadlocked over ethnic violence in Manipur, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday appealed to the opposition parties "with folded hands" to join the debate on the issue.
Read more
BJP stages dharnas over stripping of two women in West Bengal's Malda
The BJP on Sunday staged dharnas in front of the West Bengal Assembly and the office of Malda Superintendent of Police in protest against the alleged assault and stripping of two women at a marketplace in the district.
Read more
Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' sparks controversy after sex scene features Bhagavad Gita
Oppenheimer, director Christopher Nolan's latest, has stirred controversy among some Indian moviegoers given that a particular scene in the film depicts two of the lead actors sharing an intimate moment as they refer to Lord Krishna's teachings in the Bhagavad Gita.
Read more
Manipur disrobing case: North East gender activists seek action, not politicisation
Gender activists from across the North East, including Manipur, have called for action against the perpetrators of sexual assault and parading of two women naked as seen in a video, but said parties should not politicise the issue.
Read more
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win Korea Open 2023
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their dream run, clinching the men's doubles title at the Korea Open with a gritty three-game win over top ranked Fajar Alfian and Muhamad Rian Ardianto in the final here on Sunday.
Read more