DH Evening Brief: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests; SC refuses to stay ongoing delimitation of LS, Assembly seats in Assam
DH Evening Brief: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests; SC refuses to stay ongoing delimitation of LS, Assembly seats in Assam
updated: Jul 24 2023, 18:36 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests
As the Parliament logjam on Manipur persisted on Monday, Opposition parties stuck to their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the issue, asking why the PM was speaking outside the House but not inside, and with the ruling BJP accused them of running away from the debate by disrupting proceedings.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda met with Modi at his office in Parliament amid the logjam, though sources said organisational matters were on the agenda as well.
Supreme Court refuses to stay ongoing delimitation of LS, Assembly seats in Assam
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the ongoing delimitation of Lok Sabha and assembly seats in Assam by the Election Commission and sought the response of the Centre and the poll panel on a batch of pleas on the issue.
A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, agreed to examine the constitutional validity of Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 empowering the Election Commission to undertake the delimitation of constituencies.
Manipur cops identify 14 more people in women paraded naked case
Police have already arrested six people in connection with the viral video of the incident on May 4 in Kangpokpi district.
More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
SC stays Varanasi court's order for ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Varanasi District Court's July 21 order for an Archaeological Survey of India survey at Gyanvapi mosque till Wednesday, to enable the Muslim side to file an appeal before the Allahabad High Court.
A 30-team ASI hadbegun the survey on Monday morning on the basis of the court's order.
Red diary holds details of irregular financial transactions of CM Gehlot, alleges sacked minister Gudha
SackedRajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha claimed that the red diary he wanted to introduce in the assembly on Monday contained the details of alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
He claimed that he "secured" the diary from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an income tax raid on the instructions of the Chief Minister.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the BJP over the incident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur in which a Dalit has alleged that a man from an OBC communitysmeared his face and body with human excreta, saying the ruling party's "sabka saath" slogan has become a "PR stunt".
National policy on menstrual hygiene: Supreme Court warns states, UTs of action if they fail to submit response
The Supreme Court Monday warned the stateswhich are yet to submit their response to the Centre on forming a uniform national policy on menstrual hygiene for girls studying in schools that it will take recourse to the "coercive arm of law" if they failed to do so by August 31.
Elon Musk and Twitter Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino unveiled a logo for the social media platform on Monday that featured a white "X" on a black background as a replacement for the familiar blue bird symbol. "X is here! Let's do this," tweeted Yaccarino, who also posted a picture of the logo projected on the company's offices in San Francisco.
Russia accuses Ukraine of 'terrorism' after drone strike near Moscow army headquarters
Russia accused Kyiv of "terrorism" saying that two Ukrainian drones had damaged buildings in Moscow, including one close to the Defence Ministry's headquarters on Monday, a day after Ukraine promised payback for Russian strikes on Odesa.
Nobody was reported hurt in the attack, but one of its targets - close to the Moscow building where the Russian military holds briefings on what it calls its "special military operation" - struck a symbolic blow and underscored the reach of such drones.
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests
As the Parliament logjam on Manipur persisted on Monday, Opposition parties stuck to their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the issue, asking why the PM was speaking outside the House but not inside, and with the ruling BJP accused them of running away from the debate by disrupting proceedings.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda met with Modi at his office in Parliament amid the logjam, though sources said organisational matters were on the agenda as well.
Read more
Supreme Court refuses to stay ongoing delimitation of LS, Assembly seats in Assam
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the ongoing delimitation of Lok Sabha and assembly seats in Assam by the Election Commission and sought the response of the Centre and the poll panel on a batch of pleas on the issue.
A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, agreed to examine the constitutional validity of Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 empowering the Election Commission to undertake the delimitation of constituencies.
Read more
Manipur cops identify 14 more people in women paraded naked case
Police have already arrested six people in connection with the viral video of the incident on May 4 in Kangpokpi district.
More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Read more
SC stays Varanasi court's order for ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Varanasi District Court's July 21 order for an Archaeological Survey of India survey at Gyanvapi mosque till Wednesday, to enable the Muslim side to file an appeal before the Allahabad High Court.
A 30-team ASI hadbegun the survey on Monday morning on the basis of the court's order.
Read more
Red diary holds details of irregular financial transactions of CM Gehlot, alleges sacked minister Gudha
SackedRajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha claimed that the red diary he wanted to introduce in the assembly on Monday contained the details of alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
He claimed that he "secured" the diary from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an income tax raid on the instructions of the Chief Minister.
Read more
MP Dalit incident: Mallikarjun Kharge says BJP's 'sabka saath' slogan just PR stunt, demands strict action
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the BJP over the incident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur in which a Dalit has alleged that a man from an OBC communitysmeared his face and body with human excreta, saying the ruling party's "sabka saath" slogan has become a "PR stunt".
Read more
National policy on menstrual hygiene: Supreme Court warns states, UTs of action if they fail to submit response
The Supreme Court Monday warned the stateswhich are yet to submit their response to the Centre on forming a uniform national policy on menstrual hygiene for girls studying in schools that it will take recourse to the "coercive arm of law" if they failed to do so by August 31.
Read more
Govt ratifies 8.15% interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23
The government has ratified the rate of interest at 8.15 per cent rate on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund scheme for the financial year 2022-23.
Retirement fund body EPFO on March 28, 2023, had marginally raised the interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits to 8.15 per cent for 2022-23 for its over six crore subscribers.
Read more
'X is here': Twitter's blue bird logo changes
Elon Musk and Twitter Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino unveiled a logo for the social media platform on Monday that featured a white "X" on a black background as a replacement for the familiar blue bird symbol. "X is here! Let's do this," tweeted Yaccarino, who also posted a picture of the logo projected on the company's offices in San Francisco.
Read more
Russia accuses Ukraine of 'terrorism' after drone strike near Moscow army headquarters
Russia accused Kyiv of "terrorism" saying that two Ukrainian drones had damaged buildings in Moscow, including one close to the Defence Ministry's headquarters on Monday, a day after Ukraine promised payback for Russian strikes on Odesa.
Nobody was reported hurt in the attack, but one of its targets - close to the Moscow building where the Russian military holds briefings on what it calls its "special military operation" - struck a symbolic blow and underscored the reach of such drones.
Read more