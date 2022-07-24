DH Evening Brief: India reports 4th case of monkeypox; Neeraj wins silver at World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra wins Silver at World Athletics Championships
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted yet another history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final here.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results of Class 12. Nearly 99.5 per cent candidates have passed the exams, with girls outshining boys by a small margin.
Nothing else explains Mamata Banerjee's silence on Partha Chatterjee except admission of crime: BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday slammed the Trinamool Congress and said that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's silence over the arrest of the state's Commerce and Industries Minister and close confidante Partha Chatterjee is an admission of corruption committed by the latter.
President-elect Droupadi Murmu to take oath in traditional Santali saree
President-elect Droupadi Murmu may wear a traditional Santali saree when she takes the oath of office in Delhi on Monday. Her sister-in-law Sukri Tudu is travelling to Delhi with a special saree used by Santal women in Eastern India.
4th monkeypox case in India reported in Delhi; man had no travel history
A 34-year-old man from West Delhi has tested positive for monkeypox virus, the fourth case in the country. He has no history of foreign travel.
Is Northeast India facing a climate crisis?
Weather patterns in Northeast India are starting to change. Extreme weather events are wreaking havoc in the region. Is climate change becoming a reality in the region?
Ahmed Patel's daughter to enter active politics when 'time is right'
Mumtaz Patel, the daughter of late senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, is doing the ground work to enter active politics, but is "waiting for the right time and platform".
PoK is part of India and will continue to be so: Rajnath Singh
Quoting the 1994 Parliament resolution, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) is a part of Indian territory and will continue to be so.
