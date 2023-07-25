DH Evening Brief: Shah says govt has nothing to hide on Manipur issue; Cong & BJP spar over Modi's 'Mujahideen' jibe
DH Evening Brief: Shah says govt has nothing to hide on Manipur issue; Cong & BJP spar over Modi's 'Mujahideen' jibe
updated: Jul 25 2023, 18:56 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
Government not at all afraid to discuss Manipur: HM Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Home MinisterAmitShahon Tuesday said he has written to leaders of opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha that the government is ready for discussion on the Manipur issue for as long as they want. Read more
PM Modi hits back at Opposition; cites 'East India company', Mujahideen in jibe
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday derided the opposition alliance INDIA as the most directionless the country had ever seen, and cited reviled names such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name. Read more
LoP's microphone switched off in Parliament, I.N.D.I.A parties walk out in protest
Congress on Tuesday alleged that the mic of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was switched off and he was prevented from speaking when he was demanding a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue in Parliament. Read more
Internet ban in Manipur partially eased
The internet ban inManipur has been partially eased, the government announced in an order on Tuesday. Read more
Deve Gowda rules out alliance with NDA for Lok Sabha polls, says JD(S) will fight independently
The Janata Dal (Secular) would fight the Lok Sabha elections independently, the party supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, said on Tuesday, ruling out the possibility of an electoral tie-up with the NDA. Read more
Meghalaya: BJP functionaries among 18 arrested over attack on CM's office
At least 18 people, including two BJP Mahila Morcha functionaries, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on chief minister's office in Tura town in western Meghalaya, which left five policemen injured, a senior officer said on Tuesday. Read more
I.N.D.I.A mulls bringing no-confidence motion against Modi govt
Opposition grouping I.N.D.I.A is planning to bring a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in an attempt to force the Prime Minister to come to Parliament and speak on the ethnic violence in Manipur, sources said on Tuesday. Read more
Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds Pak FB friend
Anju, the Indian mother of two children who travelled to a remote village in Pakistan, married her Facebook friend on Tuesday after converting to Islam and now has a new name Fatima.Read more
Deceased couple’s marriage registered in Kerala
The marriage of a deceased couple in Kerala was formally registered by the state government considering the family's request to ensure that their son could inherit his parents' properties. Read more
China appoints Wang Yi as its new foreign minister, replacing absent Qin Gang
China named Wang Yi as its new foreign minister on Tuesday, replacing Qin Gang who has left the post after a one-month absence, state media reported. Read more
