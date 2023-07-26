DH Evening Brief: Stage set for no-confidence motion against Modi govt; Abandoned houses torched in Manipur
DH Evening Brief: Stage set for no-confidence motion against Modi govt; Abandoned houses torched in Manipur
updated: Jul 26 2023, 19:03 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
Stage set for no-confidence motion, Lok Sabha Speaker admits notice against Modi govt
Stage is set for a no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday admitting a notice by Congress, a move by the Opposition I.N.D.I.A parties aimed at forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond on Manipur ethnic violence in Parliament. Read more
Manipur: Abandoned houses torched in Moreh Bazar near Myanmar border, vehicles set on fire
Several houses in Moreh Bazar in Manipur, situated close to the border with Myanmar, which remained abandoned since the Meitei-Kuki clashes broke out on May 3, were set on fire by unidentified persons on Wednesday. Read more
Karnataka govt mulls withdrawal of riot cases, BJP dubs it as 'Jihadi Sarkara'
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara’s move to examine whether or not cases filed against people accused of rioting can be withdrawn has caused a political stir with the BJP dubbing the ruling Congress as “Jihadi Sarkara”.Read more
Centre seeks Supreme Court order for further extension to ED chief
The Centre has filed a plea in the Supreme Court for extension of incumbent Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra beyond July 31, 2023 fixed by the top court for him to demit the office. Read more
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court summons Jagdish Tytler on August 5
A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned Congress leader JagdishTytleron August 5 in connection with the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.Read more
No Waqf Board has authority to expel community from a religion: Smriti Irani amid Ahmadiyya row
Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said no Waqf Board in the country has the authority to expel a person or a community from a religion, remarks that come amid a row over the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board passing a resolution describing the Ahmadiyya community as non-Muslims. Read more
AI lesson for Microsoft and Google: Spend money to make money
Artificial intelligence is expectedtopay off bigfortech giants includingMicrosoftandAlphabet someday. But expect deeper investments before gains trickletothe bottom line, the companies said on Tuesday. Read more
Sports Ministry clears participation of Indian men's and women's football teams for Asian Games
The Indian men's and women's football teams are set to participate at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China after the Sports Ministry decided to relax the existing selection criteria. Read more
Railways lost Rs 55.60 lakh in damages to stone pelting on Vande Bharat trains since launch: Rail Minister
Since 2019, the Railways has suffered a loss of more than Rs 55 lakh due to damage caused by stone pelting on Vande Bharat trains, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament on Wednesday. Read more
Lockdown love story on Facebook ends in triple murder in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls it 'love jihad'
A love story, which began on Facebook during the Covid-19 lockdown, ended in a grisly triple murder case in Eastern Assam's Golaghat district.Read more
