DH Evening Brief: SC upholds ED's power to arrest under PMLA; Cops lathicharge those protesting BJP leader's murder
updated: Jul 27 2022, 18:28 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Supreme Court upholds ED's power to arrest under PMLA
The Supreme Court on Wednesday backed the Enforcement Directorate's powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, saying Section 19 that deals with the power to arrest does not suffer from the "vice of arbitrariness". Read more
Police lathicharge those protesting against murder of BJP leader in Dakshina Kannada
Police resorted to lathicharge the crowd queuing up in large numbers to pay their final respects to departed soul of BJP Yuva Morcha committee member Praveen Nettaru in Bellare, Karnataka on Wednesday. Read more
DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of flights for 8 weeks following multiple snags
TheDirectorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered SpiceJet to operate 50 per cent of approved flights for the 8 weeks, following multiple snags. Read more
Cabinet nod to Rs 1.64 lakh crore BSNL revival package
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 1.64 lakh crore package for the revival of state-owned telecom firm BSNL, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. Read more
Another class 12 student kills self in Tamil Nadu, fourth such case in 2 weeks
In another case of student suicides in Tamil Nadu, a class 12 student killed himself by hanging at home near Karaikudi in Sivagangai district of the state. Read more
From monkeypox to Covid-19: Why Kerala often reports the first cases of disease
Over the past few years, Kerala reported the first cases of several viral diseases in the country, ranging from Nipah and Swine Flu to Covid-19. Most recently, the state became thefirst in the countryto report a case of monkeypox, days before the WHO declared the disease apublic health emergency of international concern. Read more
Paytm 'suffered' data breach affecting 34 lakh users in 2020: Report
Digital payments major Paytm allegedly suffered a massive data breach two years back that may have exposed data of over 3.4 million users, cyber-security company Firefox Monitor said on Wednesday. Read more
Good news for senior citizens as Railway concessions may return but with riders
In the face of criticism from several quarters, the Railways is mulling the restoration of senior citizen concessions but for general and sleeper classes only, sources said. Read more
Suspension can be revoked if Opposition MPs apologise: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the suspension of Opposition MPs can be revoked by the Chair if they apologise and assure they would not show placards in the House. Read more
Male teacher at Nashik school stops girl students having menstruation from planting trees
A tribal girl student at a state-run boarding facility in Maharashtra's Nashik district has alleged a male teacher stopped her and other girls having menstruation from planting trees during a plantation drive, prompting the Tribal Development Department to order an inquiry. Read more
