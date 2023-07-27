DH Evening Brief: Is there no other competent person, asks SC extending ED chief's tenure; CBI to probe Manipur video incident

TheCBIwill probe the case of sexual assault on two women who were stripped and paraded by a mob inManipurand the government will seek its trial outside the state, officials said on Thursday. Read more
'Red diary' latest product of Congress's 'loot ki dukaan', will defeat party in elections: PM Modi in Sikar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Rajasthan government over sacked minister Rajendra Gudha's "red diary", saying it is a fresh product of the Congress' "loot ki dukaan" which will defeat the party in elections in the state.
Rajya Sabha passes Bill aimed at curbing film piracy
A Bill to curb piracy to help the film industry and simplify licensing procedure was passed by Rajya Sabha on Thursday after the opposition staged a walkout over its demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation.
What kind of 'I.N.D.I.A' are you: Jaishankar's jab at Opposition
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assailed the Opposition on Thursday for disrupting his statement in Rajya Sabha, saying they claim to be 'I.N.D.I.A', the name of their alliance, but if they are not prepared to listen about India's national interests then what kind of India are they.
I.N.D.I.A bloc Opposition MPs to visit Manipur on July 29-30
A delegation of I.N.D.I.A MPs and representatives will visit Manipur this weekend to get first-hand knowledge of the situation in the violence-hit north-eastern state, as the Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government will come up in Lok Sabha next week.
Modi set to face his second no-confidence vote: List of previous no-trust motions
The Narendra Modi government is set to face a no-confidence motion with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday admitting a notice by the Congress, a move by the I.N.D.I.A parties purportedly aimed at forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond in Parliament to the ethnic violence in Manipur.
Now, Chinese woman travels to Pakistan to meet her lover whom she met on social media
In yet another cross-border love story, a Chinese woman has travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet a Pakistani man whom she befriended and fell in love with on social media, police said on Thursday.
SC extends ED chief SK Mishra's tenure till Sept 15
The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director S K Mishra to continue as the agency head till September 15.
CBI to probe Manipur women paraded naked incident
Gyanvapi: HC verdict on Aug 3; stay on survey remains
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday said that it wouldpronounce verdict on Gyanvapi issue on August 3.
Internet shutdowns hurt women more, Manipur assaults show
When videos of two women being paraded naked and assaulted in Manipur went viral last week on social media, the remote northeastern state had been cut off from internet access for nearly three months.
Ajit Pawar will get opportunity to become CM, says Praful Patel
NCP's Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel on Thursday said Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is a popular and heavyweight leader and he will get an opportunity to become the chief minister.
