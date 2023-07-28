DH Evening Brief: Delhi man kills woman with rod for refusing marriage proposal; Two more get bail in Bhima Koregaon case
DH Evening Brief: Delhi man kills woman with rod for refusing marriage proposal; Two more get bail in Bhima Koregaon case
updated: Jul 28 2023, 18:45 ist
Here are today's top stories.
Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi
A woman, aged about 25, was found dead with her head battered in a park in south Delhi on Friday, police said. Police got the information at 12.08 pm that a man had hit a woman in the Vijay Mandal Park in Shivalik A Block of Malviya Nagar, and fled.
Indian-made cough syrup sent to Iraq contains toxic chemicals, test shows
A cold medication made in India and sold in Iraq is tainted with toxic chemicals, a test commissioned by Bloomberg News shows, the latest in a series of alarming revelations about syrup medicines used by children around the world.
Over 71,000 cases pending in high courts for more than 30 years
Over 71,000 cases are pending in various high courts for more than 30 years, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.The House was also told that over 1.01 lakh cases which are more than 30 years old are pending in lower courts.
AirAsia flight takes off without Karnataka Guv; airline launches probe
A day after Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot failed to board an AirAsia flight because he allegedly arrived “late” at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) terminal, the airline has launched an investigation into the incident.
West Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14 to make reels
Owning an iPhone can be a matter of much importance for many but what lengths would you go to get what you want? In a shocking incident, a couple from West Bengal sold their eight-month-old baby to buy an iPhone 14. What is even more appalling is that they bought the iPhone to shoot reels of their travel across the state.
Supreme Court to examine PIL on 'rise of violence against Muslims'
The Supreme Court Friday decided to examine a PIL filed by the National Federation of Indian Women seeking its urgent intervention in view of the "alarming rise in cases of lynching and mob violence against Muslims" despite clear guidelines and directions having been issued by the apex court in Tehseen S Poonawalla judgement (2018).
Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi
A woman, aged about 25, was found dead with her head battered in a park in south Delhi on Friday, police said. Police got the information at 12.08 pm that a man had hit a woman in the Vijay Mandal Park in Shivalik A Block of Malviya Nagar, and fled.
Read more
Bhima Koregaon case: Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira get bail from Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case.
Read more
Indian-made cough syrup sent to Iraq contains toxic chemicals, test shows
A cold medication made in India and sold in Iraq is tainted with toxic chemicals, a test commissioned by Bloomberg News shows, the latest in a series of alarming revelations about syrup medicines used by children around the world.
Read more
DGCA imposes Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo
Aviation watchdog DGCA has imposed a Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo for certain systemic deficiencies with respect to documentation pertaining to operations, training and engineering procedures.
Read more
Over 71,000 cases pending in high courts for more than 30 years
Over 71,000 cases are pending in various high courts for more than 30 years, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.The House was also told that over 1.01 lakh cases which are more than 30 years old are pending in lower courts.
Read more
Paris-bound AI flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre burst
A Paris-bound Air India flight returned to the national capital shortly after the take-off on Friday afternoon, following a sighting of suspected tyre debris on the runway after departure.
Read more
AirAsia flight takes off without Karnataka Guv; airline launches probe
A day after Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot failed to board an AirAsia flight because he allegedly arrived “late” at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) terminal, the airline has launched an investigation into the incident.
Read more
West Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14 to make reels
Owning an iPhone can be a matter of much importance for many but what lengths would you go to get what you want? In a shocking incident, a couple from West Bengal sold their eight-month-old baby to buy an iPhone 14. What is even more appalling is that they bought the iPhone to shoot reels of their travel across the state.
Read more
Supreme Court to examine PIL on 'rise of violence against Muslims'
The Supreme Court Friday decided to examine a PIL filed by the National Federation of Indian Women seeking its urgent intervention in view of the "alarming rise in cases of lynching and mob violence against Muslims" despite clear guidelines and directions having been issued by the apex court in Tehseen S Poonawalla judgement (2018).
Read more
'Don't thump the desk': Jagdeep Dhankhar, Derek O'Brien spar in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday abruptly adjourned proceedings of the House for the day after a spat with TMC leader Derek O'Brien.
Read more