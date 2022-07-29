DH Evening Brief: Karnataka govt gives Nettaru murder case to NIA; Cong raises heat against Smriti Irani
DH Evening Brief: Karnataka govt gives Nettaru murder case to NIA; Cong raises heat against Smriti Irani
updated: Jul 29 2022, 18:40 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Karnataka govt hands over Praveen Nettaru murder case to NIA
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced Friday that the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as it appears to be “an organised crime with inter-state links”.
Congress raises heat against Smriti Irani with MPs' protest in Parliament
The Congress on Friday stepped up its attack against Union minister Smriti Irani for having a face-off with Sonia Gandhi earlier in the lower house over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "rashtrapatni" remark and demanded action against her.
Women's cricket makes promising debut at Commonwealth Games
Shafali Verma and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's stroked-filled innings helped India put up 154 for eight against Australia as women's cricket made a promising debut at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.
Massive fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai's Andheri
Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the spot. Three fire engines had reached the site and dousing operation was on, the official said, adding there were no reports of anyone getting injured.
WBSSC scam: Partha recites 'conspiracy theory', Arpita breaks down
A day after he was stripped of all posts in the TMC and relieved of ministerial duties, following his arrest in connection with a school recruitment scam, Partha Chatterjee on Friday said that he was a victim of a conspiracy hatched against him.
'Dead body protest' against scam-hit co-op bank triggers political row in Kerala
A recent sit-in protest by a group of people, in front of a ruling CPI(M)-controlled co-operative bank with the body of a woman, alleging that it denied money for her treatment although the family had deposited lakhs of rupees in it, has snowballed into a political controversy, following which Kerala Social Justice Minister R Bindhu offered to support the depositors.
It’s time for police encounters, says Ashwath Narayan on Dakshina Kannada murders
Karnataka IT andHigher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday pitched for police encounters as a way to deal with communal and political killings.
Ola likely to lay off nearly 1,000 employees to ramp up EV plans
As Bhavish Aggarwal-owned Ola is aiming to ramp up its electric vehicle business, the ride-hailing platform is now planning to lay off around 1,000 employees.
In Pics | India's top medal contenders at CWG 2022
Here we take a look at some of the top medal contenders for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. See pics
Children without Aadhaar shut out of school
Nine-year-old Rakhi and her two siblings should be in school, but instead, they spend afternoons watching cartoons on their father's phone at home in Lucknow.
India tops list of nations seeking blocking scribe, news co tweets: Twitter report
India made the highest number of legal demands globally to remove content posted by verified journalists and news outlets on Twitter between July to December 2021, the microblogging platform said.
