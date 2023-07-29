DH Evening Brief: BJP rejigs national office posts ahead of Lok Sabha polls; I.N.D.I.A alliance appeals for peace in Manipur
updated: Jul 29 2023, 18:26 ist
Here are the top stories for the evening.
BJP new list of National Office Bearers; Bandi Sanjay general secretary, C T Ravi dropped
The BJP on Saturday rejigged its team of National Office Bearers, dropping prominent names like C T Ravi, Dilip Ghosh, Dilip Saikia and Sunil Deodhar to bring in new faces such as Bandi Sanjay, Anil Antony and Kamakhya P Tasa.
The CBI has taken over the investigation in a case of alleged sexual assault on two women by a mob in Manipur on May 4, a video clip of which went viral on social media platforms earlier this month, officials said on Saturday.
Govt allows firms to list on IFSC exchange in GIFT City
India has allowed its firms to list on exchanges registered in a new financial hub in Gujarat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday, to give companies access to easier and cheaper foreign capital.
Why Dunkin’ and Lego rebrands succeeded – but X missed the mark
Twitter has swapped the fluffy bird that used to symbolise the social media platform for a spindly black X.
Ditching the company’s well-known logo and changing its name to a letter often associated with danger, death and the unknown is only the latest user-aggravating step CEO Elon Musk has taken since he bought Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion.
Juventus will not play in Europe next season after being banned over breaches of UEFA's Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play rules, while Premier League side Chelsea will pay 10 million euros for submitting incomplete financial information, Europe's soccer governing body said on Friday.
All have to try for peaceful solution to Manipur conflict, says Adhir Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said here on Saturday that the ethnic conflict in Manipur was sullying India's image and all parties must try and find a peaceful solution to end it.
Eight killed in firecracker unit blast in Tamil Nadu
Eight people, including three women, were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday, said police.
The sudden explosion that occurred in the firecracker manufacturing godown in Pazhayapettai in the district left many injured.
Working to end hatred, distrust between Meteis, Kukis: Manipur Guv Anusuiya Uikey
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday said she was working to end the hatred and distrust that have strained the relationship between Metei and Kuki communities.
Former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya hospitalised with breathing problems
Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was on Saturday afternoon admitted to a city-based hospital after he complained of breathing complications, officials said.
Kochi: Missing girl found dead, one under custody
A five-year-old girl, who went missing from her house, was found dead behind the Aluva market here, police said on Saturday.
The child went missing at around 3 pm on Friday and the police was informed after 7 pm.
Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study
Accelerated melting of the Himalayan Parkachik Glacier in Ladakh could give rise to three glacial lakes with an average depth ranging between 34 and 84 metres, scientists have found.
These lakes could be a potential source of glacial lake outburst floods in the Himalayas, the scientists from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, said.
