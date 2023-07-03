DH Evening Brief: Sharad Pawar expels Praful Patel, Tatkare from NCP; SC to hear pleas against abrogation of Article 370 on July 11

Next Opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18
The second meeting of Opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru has been rescheduled to July 17 and 18 owing to Assembly sessions in Karnataka and Bihar, amid the NCP facing an existential crisis following a split that raised questions about unity in the non-BJP bloc.
Indian refiners start making yuan payments for Russian oil imports in boost to Beijing
Indian refiners have begun paying for some oil imports from Russia in Chinese yuan, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as Western sanctions force Moscow and its customers to find alternatives to the dollar for settling payments.
Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said.
UP gangster-turned-politician killings: SC to look into systemic problems
The Supreme Court on Monday said it would look into systemic problems instead of individual issues arising out of the killings of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf and other encounters in Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi HC rejects bail plea of Manish Sisodia, others in Excise policy case
The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested for his alleged role in the money laundering case relating to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy.
Suicide by married men: SC refuses to entertain PIL for setting up of 'National Commission for Men'
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking framing of guidelines to deal with incidents of suicide involving married men subjected to domestic violence and the constitution of a "National Commission for Men" to safeguard their interests.
Sharad Pawar expels Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel from NCP for anti-party activities
Sharad Pawar has expelledSunil Tatkare and Praful Patel from NCP for anti-party activities.
Supreme Court to hear batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 on July 11
The Supreme Court on July 11 will hear a batch ofpetitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs).
Karnataka govt forms SIT to probe Bitcoin scam that surfaced during BJP regime
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been formed to reinvestigate the Bitcoin scam.
RBI says 76% of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks
As much as 76 per cent of the Rs 2,000 notes in circulation have been returned to banks, mostly through deposits, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
How to stop sweating so much: Study
Summer is the season of swimming, sunbathing — and sweating. As the heat index climbs, our bodies work hard to keep us cool.
