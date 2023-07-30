DH Evening Brief: Amit Shah sounds BJP's poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh; PM's silence shows his 'brazen indifference' to Manipur violence, I.N.D.I.A tells Governor

PM Modi's silence shows his 'brazen indifference' to Manipur violence: I.N.D.I.A MPs to Governor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence shows his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur even as there is a complete breakdown of law and order, a delegation of the I.N.D.I.A MPs told Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday.
Kuki leader and BJP MLA advocates creating new Union territories in Manipur
Kuki leader and BJP MLA Paolienlal Haokip, who shot into the limelight after ethnic violence erupted in Manipur, said the way forward to finding a solution to the state’s racial conflict is by creating three separate Union territories.
Temples built on Buddhist monasteries: SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya sparks row
Former Uttar Pradesh minister and senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya has found himself in the middle of yet another controversy, this time owing to his remarks on the 'demolition' of Buddhist monasteries and the construction of Hindu temples above them.
ISRO scientists reap success with unique scientific experiment in latest PSLV mission
It was a double delight for scientists at ISRO on Sunday as the space agency scripted a successful mission and also reaped victory in a unique scientific experiment using the fourth stage of a PSLV rocket.
Indian-origin teen stabbed, robbed on his birthday in Australia
A 16-year-old Indian-origin boy was ambushed and stabbed on his birthday along with two of his friends in an unprovoked attack while they were playing basketball in Melbourne, according to a media report.
Airports owe Rs 4707.76 crore to CISF for security services: Parliamentary panel report
Airports owe a whopping Rs 4707.76 crore to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for providing security with 16 joint venture facilities accounting for 64 per cent of the outstanding, according to a Parliamentary panel report.
Sebi bans Excel Realty N Infra, 4 others from securities market for up to 2 years
Sebi has barred five entities, including Excel Realty N Infra and its promoters, from the securities market for up to two years and levied a fine totalling Rs 1.75 crore on them for being involved in a fraudulent scheme of misrepresenting the company's financial statements.
BCCI aims to start sale of tickets for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup by August 10
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday informed that it aims to start the sale of tickets for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup by August 10, once all the associations hosting the tournament finalise their ticket pricing
Amit Shah sounds BJP's poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Congress-led dispensation which was in power for 70 years did not do anything for the poor people in the country.
Read more
PM Modi's silence shows his 'brazen indifference' to Manipur violence: I.N.D.I.A MPs to Governor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence shows his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur even as there is a complete breakdown of law and order, a delegation of the I.N.D.I.A MPs told Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday.
Read more
Off-duty soldier goes missing in Kashmir’s Kulgam, mother fears abduction by militants
An off-duty soldier went missing from south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday prompting his mother to appeal for his safe release as it is feared he may have been abducted by militants.
Read more
Kuki leader and BJP MLA advocates creating new Union territories in Manipur
Kuki leader and BJP MLA Paolienlal Haokip, who shot into the limelight after ethnic violence erupted in Manipur, said the way forward to finding a solution to the state’s racial conflict is by creating three separate Union territories.
Read more
Temples built on Buddhist monasteries: SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya sparks row
Former Uttar Pradesh minister and senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya has found himself in the middle of yet another controversy, this time owing to his remarks on the 'demolition' of Buddhist monasteries and the construction of Hindu temples above them.
Read more
ISRO scientists reap success with unique scientific experiment in latest PSLV mission
It was a double delight for scientists at ISRO on Sunday as the space agency scripted a successful mission and also reaped victory in a unique scientific experiment using the fourth stage of a PSLV rocket.
Read more
Indian-origin teen stabbed, robbed on his birthday in Australia
A 16-year-old Indian-origin boy was ambushed and stabbed on his birthday along with two of his friends in an unprovoked attack while they were playing basketball in Melbourne, according to a media report.
Read more
Airports owe Rs 4707.76 crore to CISF for security services: Parliamentary panel report
Airports owe a whopping Rs 4707.76 crore to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for providing security with 16 joint venture facilities accounting for 64 per cent of the outstanding, according to a Parliamentary panel report.
Read more
Sebi bans Excel Realty N Infra, 4 others from securities market for up to 2 years
Sebi has barred five entities, including Excel Realty N Infra and its promoters, from the securities market for up to two years and levied a fine totalling Rs 1.75 crore on them for being involved in a fraudulent scheme of misrepresenting the company's financial statements.
Read more
BCCI aims to start sale of tickets for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup by August 10
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday informed that it aims to start the sale of tickets for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup by August 10, once all the associations hosting the tournament finalise their ticket pricing
Read more