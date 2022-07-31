DH Evening Brief: ED detains Sanjay Raut in land scam case; Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins India's 2nd gold at CWG

Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins India's 2nd gold at Commonwealth Games
Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational gold medal win at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as he added a second yellow metal to India's tally on Sunday.
Two weeks washed out in Parliament, 32 Bills pending
The Centre had listed 32 Bills for passing in Parliament in this Monsoon Session, but after two weeks there is less sign of completing the government business following the face-off with the Opposition on the issue of GST hiked rates and inflation.
Jharkhand Cong MLAs caught with piles of cash suspended
The Congress on Sunday suspended three Jharkhand MLAs, who were caught allegedly with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal's Howrah. The Congress had accused the BJP of trying to topple its coalition government in Jharkhand after the three MLAs were caught on Saturday.
Explained: Raut's alleged role in Patra Chawl land scam
With the investigations of high-profile Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate, the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case has once again come to the fore.
Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids' memory, mental health, study shows
Elementary school-age children who get less than nine hours of sleep per night have significant differences in certain brain regions responsible for memory, intelligence and well-being compared to those who get the recommended nine to 12 hours of sleep per night, according to a new study.
EVs going mainstream, fire incidents help industry mature: Ather Energy CEO
Electric two-wheelers are going mainstream and the fire incidents will only help manufacturers to focus on quality, thus helping the industry mature, according to Ather Energy cofounder and CEO Tarun Mehta.
ED detains Sanjay Raut in land scam case
The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday detained Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case, following hours of raids at his residence.
Owner of vehicle used in Surathkal murder arrested
In a major breakthrough, police have arrested the owner of a car that was hired by the assailants for hacking Mohammed Fazil to death at Mangalapete in Surathkal on July 28.
