DH Evening Brief: SC raps police over Manipur video case; Ahead of Gyanvapi verdict, Yogi asks Muslims to 'correct historical mistakes'

Ahead of HC's Gyanvapi survey verdict, Yogi asks Muslims to 'correct historical mistakes'
Barely three days before the much-awaited verdict of the Allahabad high court on the petition seeking a stay on a Varanasi court's order for a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Uttar PradeshCM Yogi Adityanath virtually endorsed the claims of the Hindu litigants and asked the Muslim community to ''correct the historical mistakes''.
ED attaches Rs 6 crore assets of Lalu's family in land-for-jobs scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached Rs 6 crore worth of assets of several people linked to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's family, in connection with the land-for-jobs scam.
Why get elected to Parliament if you want to raise issues on streets: Anurag Thakur slams opposition over Manipur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday accused the opposition of running away from a debate in Parliament on the ethnic violence in Manipur and wondered what was the use of getting elected if they wanted to raise issues on the streets.
India likely to receive below-average monsoon rains in August
Indiaislikelytoreceivebelow-averagerainfallinAugustduetothe El Nino weather pattern, a senior weather department official said on Monday, after an above-averagemonsooninJuly helped farmers accelerate crop planting.
Supreme Court terms offence against Manipur women 'horrendous', says it does not want matter to be handled by state police
The top court said it may constitute an SIT or a committee comprising former judges to monitor the situation in the strife-torn state.
Foxconn to invest Rs 1,600 crore in Tamil Nadu for component manufacturing
This new facility will be independent of Foxconn’s units that assemble high-end Apple iPhones for the domestic and international markets.
Sonia Gandhi refused PM-ship due to Rahul's 'threat', reveals new book
Several leaders tried to reason with Sonia but "the mother in her had overpowered the politician', said the book.
Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to study feasibility
Certain sections of the Patidar community have demanded that parental consent be made mandatory in love marriages.
Ruckus continues in Delhi MCD over Yamuna flooding issue
The MCD house continued to see sloganeering and ruckus on Tuesday as councillors clashed with each other over the issue of Yamuna flooding in the national capital.
Zambia beat Costa Rica 3-1 for first World Cup win
Zambia, whose first two games ended in 5-0 hammerings, finished third in Group C, with Japan top after their 4-0 thrashing of Spain.
