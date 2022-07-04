DH Evening Brief: Hotels, restaurants can't levy service charge anymore; Poster showing Goddess Kali smoking stirs row
DH Evening Brief: Hotels, restaurants can't levy service charge anymore; Poster showing Goddess Kali smoking stirs row
updated: Jul 04 2022, 19:02 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Hotels, restaurants barred from levying service charge
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Monday barred hotels and restaurants from levying service charges automatically or by default on food bills and allowed customers to file complaints in case of violation. Read more
Director Leena Manimekalai stokes controversy over documentary poster showing Goddess Kali smoking
A Delhi-based lawyer on Monday filed a police complaint against Director Leena Manimekalai over a controversial poster of her new documentary. The said controversial poster was shared by Manimekalai on social media on July 2. In the poster, Goddess Kaali has been shown smoking a cigarette. Read more
CID arrests ADGP Amrit Paul in Karnataka PSI recruitment scam
Amrit Paul, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Karnatakawas arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with his alleged involvement in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam. Read more
In Pics | Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
Karnataka's Sini Shettywas adjudged as the winner of the FeminaMissIndiaWorld 2022 title at the grand finale of VLCC FeminaMissIndia in Mumbai.The star-studded evening also saw performances by Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler. See pics
Ajit Pawar elected as Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar was elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday. Read more
Researchers develop new N95 face mask that can kill Covid virus
Researchers have developed a new N95 face mask that can not only reduce Covid-19 spread but also kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus upon contact with it. Read more
Another Moosewala shooter nabbed, cop uniform recovered
The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested the third shooter, who was involved in the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala and another most wanted gangster of the Lawrence Bishnoi - Goldy Brar gang alliance, an official said on Monday. Read more
Will establish public raj and win 200 seats in Vidhan Sabha polls, says CM Eknath Shinde
The new government would establish “public raj” in Maharashtra and win 200 seats in the next Vidhan Sabha polls with the agenda of Hindutva and development, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said after winning the trust vote on Monday. Read more
Hotels, restaurants barred from levying service charge
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Monday barred hotels and restaurants from levying service charges automatically or by default on food bills and allowed customers to file complaints in case of violation. Read more
Director Leena Manimekalai stokes controversy over documentary poster showing Goddess Kali smoking
A Delhi-based lawyer on Monday filed a police complaint against Director Leena Manimekalai over a controversial poster of her new documentary. The said controversial poster was shared by Manimekalai on social media on July 2. In the poster, Goddess Kaali has been shown smoking a cigarette. Read more
CID arrests ADGP Amrit Paul in Karnataka PSI recruitment scam
Amrit Paul, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Karnatakawas arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with his alleged involvement in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam. Read more
In Pics | Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
Karnataka's Sini Shettywas adjudged as the winner of the FeminaMissIndiaWorld 2022 title at the grand finale of VLCC FeminaMissIndia in Mumbai.The star-studded evening also saw performances by Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler. See pics
Ajit Pawar elected as Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar was elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday. Read more
Researchers develop new N95 face mask that can kill Covid virus
Researchers have developed a new N95 face mask that can not only reduce Covid-19 spread but also kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus upon contact with it. Read more
Another Moosewala shooter nabbed, cop uniform recovered
The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested the third shooter, who was involved in the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala and another most wanted gangster of the Lawrence Bishnoi - Goldy Brar gang alliance, an official said on Monday. Read more
Will establish public raj and win 200 seats in Vidhan Sabha polls, says CM Eknath Shinde
The new government would establish “public raj” in Maharashtra and win 200 seats in the next Vidhan Sabha polls with the agenda of Hindutva and development, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said after winning the trust vote on Monday. Read more