DH Evening Brief: BJP appoints 4 new state chiefs ahead of 2024 LS polls; Cong takes 'wait and watch' approach on NCP crisis
DH Evening Brief: BJP appoints 4 new state chiefs ahead of 2024 LS polls; Cong takes 'wait and watch' approach on NCP crisis
updated: Jul 04 2023, 17:08 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day.
BJP appoints 4 new state chiefs ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls
In a big organisational rejig, the BJP on Tuesday named Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi its president in Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand respectively. Read more
No discussion on Leader of Opposition post at Maharashtra Congress meeting; party decides to 'wait and watch'
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Tuesday didn't discuss the issue of the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and has decided to take a "wait and watch" approach amid political developments in the state, a senior leader said. Read more
10 crushed to death after truck rams into hotel in Maharashtra
At least 10 persons were killed and several others injured when a truck lost control and rammed into a hotel near the Palasner village in Shirpur tehsil of Dhule district along the Mumbai-Agra Highway on Tuesday. Read more
Russia stable after Wagner mutiny, will resist sanctions 'provocations': Putin at SCO meet
President Vladimir Putin told Asian leaders on Tuesday that the Russian people were more united than ever, in his first appearance at an international forum since a short-lived mutiny last month. Read more
Aftershocks of the political earthquake in Maharashtra
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar would have known for a while that his nephew Ajit Pawar was ready to bolt. What has perhaps taken the old warhorse by surprise is that a large number of party legislators have followed him to join the ruling coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde). This includes Beedi-king Praful Patel, Pawar’s one-time political points-person, who had ironically been appointed as one of the Working Presidents of the NCP to marginalise Ajit Pawar. Read more
Scientists protest against AIIMS' proposal to limit number of years one can be employed at research projects
More than 1,100scientistsworking in variousresearchprojectsor pursuing PhDattheAIIMShere areprotestingagainstthe administration'sproposaltolimitthe numberofyearsonecanbeemployedatprojectsatthe premier medical institute. Read more
Karnataka BJP protests against Congress's 'failure' to fulfill poll 'guarantees'
The Opposition BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday staged protests inside and outside the state Assembly against the Congress government over its alleged failure to fulfill the five poll guarantees in toto. Read more
Madras High Court delivers split verdict in Senthil Balaji case
Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji failed to get any relief from the Madras High Court on Tuesday with a division bench delivering a split verdict in a habeas corpus petition filed by his wife against the arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Read more
Focus on studies instead of filing PILs: Supreme Court to law student
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to quash all provisions in the Constitution that don't use gender-neutral terms. Read more
Relief to Imran Khan as Islamabad High Court declares Toshakhana case 'inadmissible'
TheIslamabad High Court on TuesdaydeclaredToshakhana case against former Pakistan PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan "inadmissible",reportedPakistan'sARY News. Read more
BJP appoints 4 new state chiefs ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls
In a big organisational rejig, the BJP on Tuesday named Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi its president in Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand respectively. Read more
No discussion on Leader of Opposition post at Maharashtra Congress meeting; party decides to 'wait and watch'
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Tuesday didn't discuss the issue of the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and has decided to take a "wait and watch" approach amid political developments in the state, a senior leader said. Read more
10 crushed to death after truck rams into hotel in Maharashtra
At least 10 persons were killed and several others injured when a truck lost control and rammed into a hotel near the Palasner village in Shirpur tehsil of Dhule district along the Mumbai-Agra Highway on Tuesday. Read more
Russia stable after Wagner mutiny, will resist sanctions 'provocations': Putin at SCO meet
President Vladimir Putin told Asian leaders on Tuesday that the Russian people were more united than ever, in his first appearance at an international forum since a short-lived mutiny last month. Read more
Aftershocks of the political earthquake in Maharashtra
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar would have known for a while that his nephew Ajit Pawar was ready to bolt. What has perhaps taken the old warhorse by surprise is that a large number of party legislators have followed him to join the ruling coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde). This includes Beedi-king Praful Patel, Pawar’s one-time political points-person, who had ironically been appointed as one of the Working Presidents of the NCP to marginalise Ajit Pawar. Read more
Scientists protest against AIIMS' proposal to limit number of years one can be employed at research projects
More than 1,100scientistsworking in variousresearchprojectsor pursuing PhDattheAIIMShere areprotestingagainstthe administration'sproposaltolimitthe numberofyearsonecanbeemployedatprojectsatthe premier medical institute. Read more
Karnataka BJP protests against Congress's 'failure' to fulfill poll 'guarantees'
The Opposition BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday staged protests inside and outside the state Assembly against the Congress government over its alleged failure to fulfill the five poll guarantees in toto. Read more
Madras High Court delivers split verdict in Senthil Balaji case
Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji failed to get any relief from the Madras High Court on Tuesday with a division bench delivering a split verdict in a habeas corpus petition filed by his wife against the arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Read more
Focus on studies instead of filing PILs: Supreme Court to law student
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to quash all provisions in the Constitution that don't use gender-neutral terms. Read more
Relief to Imran Khan as Islamabad High Court declares Toshakhana case 'inadmissible'
TheIslamabad High Court on TuesdaydeclaredToshakhana case against former Pakistan PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan "inadmissible",reportedPakistan'sARY News. Read more