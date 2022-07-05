DH Evening Brief: SC's remarks on Nupur Sharma get flak; SpiceJet suffers back-to-back technical malfunctions
DH Evening Brief: SC's remarks on Nupur Sharma get flak; SpiceJet suffers back-to-back technical malfunctions
updated: Jul 05 2022, 18:48 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Rtd judges, bureaucrats call SC's observations in Nupur Sharma case ‘indelible scar on justice system’
A group of 15 retired judges of various High Courts, 77 retired bureaucrats and 25 retired armed forces officers have called as "unfortunate and unprecedented" the comments made by a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, while hearing a petition by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma,sending "shockwaves in the country and outside". Read more
SpiceJet plane makes priority landing in Mumbai after windshield cracks mid-air
A Q400 plane ofSpiceJeton Tuesday conducted a priority landing at the Mumbai airport after its windshield cracked at 23,000 feet altitude, according to officials of aviation regulator DGCA. Read more
Delhi Police register case over smoking deity poster of film 'Kaali'
The Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the controversial poster of a performance documentary ‘Kaali’ directed by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, which depicted the goddess as smoking a cigarette. Read more
Twitter moves Karnataka HC against Centre's content takedown orders
Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court against the Indian government's order to take down some content on its platform, on the grounds that the content blocking orders from the IT Ministry do not pass "the test of the grounds provided under Section 69A of the IT Act", reliable sources said on Tuesday. Read more
England beat India by 7 wickets to win fifth Test, series ends 2-2
Englandbeat India by seven wickets in the rearranged fifth Test to level the series 2-2 at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Read more
Chandrashekhar Guruji of 'Saral Vastu' fame stabbed to death in broad daylight in Hubballi
In a gruesome murder caught on cameras, prominent 'Vastu Shastra' guide Chandrashekhar Guruji was stabbed to death in broad daylight by two miscreants in Hubbali, Karnataka. Read more
In Pics | Xiaomi unleashes Cyber Dog in India
Xiaomi, which is celebrating eight years of the company's foray into the Indian market, on Monday (July 4) showcased the Quadruped Robot Companion dubbed Cyber Dog for select media persons in Bengaluru,Mumbai, and Delhi. See pics
Shinde Group seeks disqualification of 14 Sena MLAs except Aaditya Thackeray
The Eknath Shinde group Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale has served disqualification notices to all the Shiv Sena MLAs who defied his whip for the floor test of the new government on Monday. Read more
ED heat on Vivo: Searches at 44 places across India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting raids at over 40 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and in southern states, in connection with a prevention of money laundering case linked to Vivo and other Chinese firms. Read more
In China, property developers accept peaches, watermelons, garlic as down payment for homes
Several Chinese property developers have said they would accept produce, including peaches, watermelons and garlic, as down payments on new homes as they attempt to attract buyers. However, some of these unusual offers have now reportedly been pulled, theBBCreported. Read more
Rtd judges, bureaucrats call SC's observations in Nupur Sharma case ‘indelible scar on justice system’
A group of 15 retired judges of various High Courts, 77 retired bureaucrats and 25 retired armed forces officers have called as "unfortunate and unprecedented" the comments made by a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, while hearing a petition by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma,sending "shockwaves in the country and outside". Read more
SpiceJet plane makes priority landing in Mumbai after windshield cracks mid-air
A Q400 plane ofSpiceJeton Tuesday conducted a priority landing at the Mumbai airport after its windshield cracked at 23,000 feet altitude, according to officials of aviation regulator DGCA. Read more
Delhi Police register case over smoking deity poster of film 'Kaali'
The Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the controversial poster of a performance documentary ‘Kaali’ directed by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, which depicted the goddess as smoking a cigarette. Read more
Twitter moves Karnataka HC against Centre's content takedown orders
Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court against the Indian government's order to take down some content on its platform, on the grounds that the content blocking orders from the IT Ministry do not pass "the test of the grounds provided under Section 69A of the IT Act", reliable sources said on Tuesday. Read more
England beat India by 7 wickets to win fifth Test, series ends 2-2
Englandbeat India by seven wickets in the rearranged fifth Test to level the series 2-2 at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Read more
Chandrashekhar Guruji of 'Saral Vastu' fame stabbed to death in broad daylight in Hubballi
In a gruesome murder caught on cameras, prominent 'Vastu Shastra' guide Chandrashekhar Guruji was stabbed to death in broad daylight by two miscreants in Hubbali, Karnataka. Read more
In Pics | Xiaomi unleashes Cyber Dog in India
Xiaomi, which is celebrating eight years of the company's foray into the Indian market, on Monday (July 4) showcased the Quadruped Robot Companion dubbed Cyber Dog for select media persons in Bengaluru,Mumbai, and Delhi. See pics
Shinde Group seeks disqualification of 14 Sena MLAs except Aaditya Thackeray
The Eknath Shinde group Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale has served disqualification notices to all the Shiv Sena MLAs who defied his whip for the floor test of the new government on Monday. Read more
ED heat on Vivo: Searches at 44 places across India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting raids at over 40 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and in southern states, in connection with a prevention of money laundering case linked to Vivo and other Chinese firms. Read more
In China, property developers accept peaches, watermelons, garlic as down payment for homes
Several Chinese property developers have said they would accept produce, including peaches, watermelons and garlic, as down payments on new homes as they attempt to attract buyers. However, some of these unusual offers have now reportedly been pulled, theBBCreported. Read more