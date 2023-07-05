DH Evening Brief: NCP factional war reaches EC; Cabinet approves Data Protection Bill draft
updated: Jul 05 2023, 18:49 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day.
NCP's 'Pawar'-play reaches Election Commission as Ajit faction files over 40 affidavits of MPs and MLAs in his support
The factional fight of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has reached the doorstep of the Election Commission with the group led by Ajit Pawar filing over 40 affidavits of MLAs and MPs in his support.Read more
Cabinet approves Data Protection Bill draft; to be tabled during Monsoon session of Parliament
The Union Cabinet has approved draft of Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill 2023 for tabling it in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, an official source said on Wednesday. Read more
'You are 82-83 already': Ajit Pawar asks 'stubborn' uncle to retire
In a scathing attack on Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asserted that his uncle is now too aged to continue as the NCP chief. The Pawar junior also questioned Sharad's intention in regard to first resigning from the post and then again changing his mind a few months ago. Read more
All 10 convicts in 2019 Tabrez Ansari lynching case jailed for ten years
All ten convicts in the 2019 Tabrez Ansari lynching case have been sentenced to 10-year imprisonment by Jharkhand's Seraikela court.Read more
BJP ally AIADMK not in favour of Uniform Civil Code
The AIADMK on Wednesday became the first BJP ally to register its opposition to the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying the party has “expressed its views clearly” on the issue in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto. Read More
Madhya Pradesh takes bulldozer action on illegal properties of man who urinated on tribal
The Madhya Pradesh government initiated bulldozer action to demolish illegal properties of Pravesh Shukla, who was arrested after a purported video showing him urinating on a tribal man went viral on social media.Read more
Manipur stares at food shortage as ethnic violence affects farming
Agriculture has been affected in Manipur as many farmers are unable to tend to their fields due to the ongoing ethnic violence, and if the situation does not improve, food production in the northeastern state will be affected, a senior official said. Read more
Unhappy over second girl child, Odisha woman sells daughter for Rs 800
A poverty-hit Odisha tribal woman, who was saddened by the birth of a second girl child, allegedly sold her eight-month-old daughter to a couple for a measly Rs 800, police said. Read more
Lawyers fire in the air at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court amid clash
Bullets were fired in the Tis Hazari court premises here on Wednesday, police said, adding that two groups of lawyers were allegedly involved in the firing incident. Read more
Kremlin junks report that Xi Jinping warned Vladimir Putin about using nuclear weapons
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it could not confirm a Financial Times report that Chinese President Xi Jinping had personally warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Read more
