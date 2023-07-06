DH Evening Brief: Sharad Pawar-led NCP expels Tatkare, Praful Patel, others who joined NDA; Delhi court summons Gehlot over defamation complaint
DH Evening Brief: Sharad Pawar-led NCP expels Tatkare, Praful Patel, others who joined NDA; Delhi court summons Gehlot over defamation complaint
updated: Jul 06 2023, 18:29 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day.
NCP working committee approves expulsion of Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, and others who joined NDA
The NCP working committee, after its meeting in Delhi chaired bySharad Pawar, has approved the decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, and nine others who joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra. Read more
Delhi court summons Gehlot over defamation complaint by Gajendra Singh Sekhawat
A Delhi court on Thursday summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister AshokGehlotin a defamation complaint filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat. Read more
Indian nursing student in Australia buried alive by boyfriend in horrific 'act of vengeance'
In a horrific act of vengeance, a 21-year-old Indian nursing student in Australia was abducted by her jilted ex-boyfriend from India, driven nearly 650 km and buried alive in South Australia state's remote Flinders Ranges, a court has heard. Read more
Madras High Court declares OPS’ son's Lok Sabha victory 'invalid'
In a setback to expelled AIADMK MP O P Ravindranath, the Madras High Court on Thursday declared as “null and void” his election from Theni Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 based on a petition moved by a voter alleging that the lawmaker suppressed facts about his income, besidesindulgingin corrupt practices to secure victory. Read more
Kerala Congress Secretary booked for calling Swapna Suresh CM Pinarayi Vijayan's 'girlfriend'
\Congress secretary Viswanath Perumal has been booked by the Kerala Police for saying that the gold smuggling case accused, Swapna Suresh is the "girlfriend of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan". Read more
Woman shot dead outside school in Manipur's Imphal West
A woman was shot dead outside a school in Imphal West district of conflict-hit Manipur on Thursday morning, police said. Read more
Watch: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim, apologises to him
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of a tribal youth, on whom a man had urinated, to express sorrow over the incident and apologised to him. Watch video
From weakening NCP & Sena (UBT) to denting MVA: BJP accomplishes many goals in Maharashtra
The BJP has achieved multiple goals in Maharashtra - not only it has managed to weaken the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, it has also created a dent in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, besides firing warning shots at the nationwide Opposition unity. Read more
SBI rejigs senior leadership to boost dominance
State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, is re-jigging its senior leadership positions with at least four key executives getting new roles, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more
Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal announces shock retirement before 2023 World Cup
Bangladesh one-day captain Tamim Iqbal announced his shock retirement from international cricket on Thursday, three months before the team begins its 50-overs World Cup campaign in India. Read more
14 arrested for 'disrespecting' national anthem in J&K
More than a dozen people have been arrested for not standing up when the national anthem was played during a function held here in June with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in attendance, officials said on Thursday. Read more
