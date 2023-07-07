DH Evening Brief: Siddaramaiah allocates Rs 52K cr for 5 promises in K'taka; CBI makes first arrests over Balasore tragedy
DH Evening Brief: Siddaramaiah allocates Rs 52K cr for 5 promises in K'taka; CBI makes first arrests over Balasore tragedy
updated: Jul 07 2023, 18:55 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day.
In his record 14th budget, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says Rs 52,000 crore to be spent for Cong's five promises
Seeking to highlight the Congress party's poll promises, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said approximately Rs 52,000 crore would be spent annually for the five key poll 'guarantees' and it is expected to benefit 1.3 crore families. Read more
CBI arrests three railway officials in connection to Balasore triple-train tragedy
TheCBIon Friday took into custody three railway personnel in connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident, making its first arrests in the case, officials said. Read more
Blow to Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC refuses to stay his conviction in Modi surname case
In yet another setback for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Gujarat high court Friday dismissed his petition seeking a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case for calling people with Modi surnames "thieves" during an election campaign. The Congress leader was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP after his conviction by a Surat court in March. Read more
Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 18
A Delhi court on Friday summoned BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers and said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against him. Read more
McDonald's drops tomatoes from burgers as prices soar to record high
Restaurants of fast food chain McDonald's have dropped tomatoes from their burgers and wraps in many parts of India, hit by supply shortages and quality concerns after prices of the vegetable soared to records. Read more
'Corruption biggest ideology of Congress, Chhattisgarh has become its ATM,' says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that corruption was its biggest ideology, and said the grand old party cannot breathe without it. Modi said if the Congress is a guarantee for corruption, he is a guarantee for action against graft. Read more
Karnataka Budget 2023: Siddaramaiah government hikes tax on alcohol
Liquor, including beer, is set to get dearer in Karnataka as the state government on Friday proposed to hike additional excise duty in the 2023-24 budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Legislative Assembly on Friday. Read more
In Pics | Five iconic moments from his illustrious career
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most iconic and successful cricketers in the history of Indian cricket. He has produced several memorable moments that have left a lasting impact on the game and the fans. On his 42nd birthday, here we look back at some of the iconic moments from his illustrious career. See pics
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Neelam Gorhe joins Eknath Shinde camp
In a major setback to Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Legislative Council chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe on Friday joined the Eknath Shinde-ledShiv Sena. Read more
Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather
The annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1, was suspended on Friday due to bad weather and mudslides on the way to the pilgrimage route. Read more
