DH Evening Brief: Divisive & powerful ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe assassinated; Mahua Moitra says BJP not 'custodian' of Hindu deities

Shinzo Abe, a divisive archconservative who was Japan's longest-serving prime minister and remained a powerful and influential politician after leaving office, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday. He was 67.
BJP not custodian of Hindu deities, shouldn't teach Bengalis how to worship Goddess Kali: Mahua Moitra
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who has been facing flak from the BJP over her recent controversial comments on Goddess Kali, has asserted that the saffron party is not the custodian of Hindu deities and it shouldn't teach Bengalis how to worship the Goddess.
ED penalises Amnesty India, Aakar Patel for FEMA violation
The Amnesty India International Pvt Ltd (AIIPL) and its former CEO Aakar Patel have been imposed a penalty of Rs 51.72 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively for violation of foreign exchange law, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday.
'Serious candidate for serious time': Rishi Sunak vies for UK top job
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak will pitch himself as a "serious candidate for a serious time" for the leadership race, arguing he is the only candidate with integrity, the Times reported on Friday.
Dare police to arrest me; need not learn decency from TMC: Dilip Ghosh on remarks on Mamata
BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh has dared the police to arrest him and ruling party workers to "lay hands on him", asserting he need not learn decency and ethics from "murderer and corrupt" Trinamool Congress after a controversy erupted over hisalleged unsavoury commentsagainst West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Modi announces one-day national mourning for 'dearest friend' Shinzo Abe
Condoling the demise of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he dedicated his life to making the world a better place and as a mark of India's deepest respect, one-day national mourning shall be observed on July 9.
Passengers are starting to avoid SpiceJet Ltd after a series of mid-air safety failures, according to a survey, dealing a blow to the cash-strapped airline that’s been summoned by authorities to explain the lapses.
Nobody can take Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol: Uddhav Thackeray
Amid bitter war-of-words between the two warring Shiv Sena factions,UddhavThackeray on Friday made it clear that he would not allow the ‘bow and arrow’ party symbols to be claimed by Eknath Shinde-led rebel group, which joined hands with BJP to form government in Maharashtra.
Supreme Court grants 5-day interim bail to Mohammed Zubair in UP police case
The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail for five days to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police for a tweet calling Hindu seers hatemongers.
TCS reports over 5% jump in June-quarter profit on strong deal wins
India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday reported a 5.2 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,478 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
