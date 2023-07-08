DH Evening Brief: Twelve killed as Bengal rural polls draw towards bloody finish; Siddaramaiah 2.0 Budget argues for Universal Basic Income

Siddaramaiah 2.0 Budget argues for Universal Basic Income
Strongly defending his decision to implement five guarantees, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the state government’s plan is to introduce the concept of Universal Basic Income for the first time in the country and create a new model of development.
PM Modi takes dig at BRS, AAP in Delhi excise policy scam, calls KCR govt 'most corrupt'
In a veiled dig at the ruling BRS in Telangana and the AAP government in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it was for the first time that allegations of corruption deal between two political parties and state governments were cropping up.
BJP demands president's rule as parties slam Bengal rural poll violence-linked deaths
Cutting across ideological lines, all parties in West Bengal on Saturday condemned the killing of 11 people in various districts as voting for the panchayat elections is underway, while the opposition BJP called for President’s Rule in the state.
Indian Railways to slash fares of AC chair car, executive classes by up to 25%, Vande Bharat passengers to benefit
Fares of AC chair cars and executive classes of all trains, including Vande Bharat, and those with Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches will be reduced by up to 25 per cent, depending on occupancy, a Railway Board order has stated.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is due to meet King Willem-Alexander on Saturday, to discuss a caretaker administration the day after his centre-right government collapsed following a row on migration policies.
12 killed as Bengal rural polls draw towards bloody finish
Bengal’s rural polls drew towards a bloody finish as 12 people died, bombs exploded and all parties leveled allegations of strong arm tactics against their rivals on Saturday.
MLAs from Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Uddhav's faction get notice seeking reply on disqualification
Setting the ball rolling vis-a-vis disqualification proceedings, the Maharashtra Legislature’s secretariat has sent out notices to the MLAs of both Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions.
What's age got to do with it: Sharad Pawar on Ajit Pawar's suggestion to retire
NCP chief Sharad Pawar has scoffed at estranged nephew Ajit Pawar’s suggestion that he should retire from active politics, saying he will continue working as party workers want him to keep going.
Madhya Pradesh urination victim seeks release of accused, says latter realised his mistake
The victim of the urination incident in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh has urged the state government to release the accused involved in the act, saying that the latter has realised his mistake.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits symbolic Snake Island to mark 500 days of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Snake Island, a rocky outcrop on the Black Sea, to mark 500 days since Russia's invasion, a video issued by his office on Saturday showed.
Dutch PM to update king on government collapse
