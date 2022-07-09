DH Evening Brief: Amarnath Yatra suspended as 16 killed; Lankan President flees as protestors storm residence
DH Evening Brief: Amarnath Yatra suspended as 16 killed; Lankan President flees as protestors storm residence
updated: Jul 09 2022, 17:53 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Death toll in Amarnath cloudburst rises to 16; 15,000 stranded pilgrims evacuated
A day after a cloudburst near the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas led to flash floods, claiming lives of 16 pilgrims, rescue operations continued on Saturday.
Over 15,000 pilgrims were moved to the lower base camp while more than 40 are still missing, as the rescue teams worked overnight to help the trapped people, officials said. Read more
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters surround residence
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence on Saturday shortly before protesters, angered by an unprecedented economic crisis, stormed and overran the compound. Huge crowds had surrounded the leader's home to demand his resignation, blaming government mismanagement for the painful downturn. Read more
'Undeniable' flaws in security for Shinzo Abe: Police
There were "undeniable" flaws in security for former prime minister ShinzoAbe, the head of police in the area where the leader was assassinated admitted on Saturday, pledging an investigation. Japan's best-known politician was on the campaign trail in the western region of Nara when a gunman opened fire at close range. Read more
Elon Musk moves to end $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Less than three months ago, Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, struck a blockbuster $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. He proclaimed that the company had “tremendous potential.” Since then, Musk has changed his tune. He sniped at Twitter’s top executives. He unleashed tweets taunting the company’s board. He complained that the social media service had too many spam accounts and that he could not get insight into the issue. He tweeted a poop emoji to express his displeasure. And on Friday, Musk tried to back out of the acquisition altogether. Read more
Flood-hit Assam seeks advance fund from Centre to reconstruct damaged houses
The Assam government has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to release advance funds under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to assist people reconstruct houses, which were damaged in this year's devastating floods.Read more
Why celebrating Bakrid is costlier this year
This year’s Bakrid is turning out to be expensive for Muslims. The price of goats and sheep have skyrocketed ahead of Bakrid. DH’s Muthi-ur-Rahman Siddiqui visited a goat and sheep market in Bengaluru to know more about the price surge. Watch the video here.
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhna Gupta passed away Saturday. She was undergoing treatment for a lung infection in Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. Read more
Uddhav Thackeray, the betrayer of Hindutva?
So frequently has the allegation that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray "betrayed Bal Thackeray's Hindutva" been levelled at the former CM in the past weeks by those who toppled his government that it's time to ask: what's the evidence? Read more
