DH Evening Brief: 10 killed, rivers in spate as rains pummel north India; BJP alleges central forces 'deliberately' not deployed in Bengal rural polls
DH Evening Brief: 10 killed, rivers in spate as rains pummel north India; BJP alleges central forces 'deliberately' not deployed in Bengal rural polls
updated: Jul 09 2023, 18:59 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day.
Heavy rains pummel north India, 10 killed in landslides, rivers in spate
Heavy rains and strong winds pounded several parts of north India on Sunday with 10 people killed in landslides in hill states and most rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, in spate, while flash floods blocked roads and marooned people in several areas.
BJP alleges central forces 'deliberately' not deployed in West Bengal panchayat polls
BJPnational vice president Dilip Ghosh said if thecentralforcesweredeployedinsensitive places, there wouldnothave been so much violence, and people could have exercised their franchise freely and without fear.
All schools in Delhi to remain closed on July 10 due to incessant rain: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi recorded 153 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. An interaction between a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall on Saturday.
Ravi 'unfit' to continue as Governor: Stalin tells President Murmu
Terming the Governor’s “unilateral decision” to “dismiss” Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers as a “serious violation of the Constitution”, Stalin told Murmu that Ravi has proved through his actions in the past two years that he is ”unfit” to hold such a “high post.”
Monsoon rains go from 10% deficit to surplus in 8 days
The bountiful rains in many parts of India in the first eight days of July have bridged the rainfall deficit for the entire country, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data. The cumulative rainfall in the monsoon season has reached 243.2 mm, which is 2 per cent above the normal of 239.1 mm.
In violence-hit Manipur, warring groups use quadcopters to target each other
It has been noticed by security agencies that quadcopters have been put to use by warring factions - Meiteis, mostly concentrated in Imphal valley, and Kukis, mainly on the hillside - to know each other's positions, officials said.
Amarnath yatra resumes after 3 days as weather improves
As soon as the skies cleared around the cave shrine, the authorities opened the gates and allowed the stranded devotees to offer prayers at the naturally formed ice-lingam in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.
1st WT20I: Skipper Harmanpreet, spinners star in easy Indian victory over Bangladesh
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur started the new international season with a smashing half-century as the Indian women's team cantered to a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening T20 Internationalon Sunday. Opting to bowl, the Indian spinners used the conditions to their advantage and restricted Bangladesh to a meagre 114 for 5.
Serious Frauds Investigation Office initiates probe against Byju's over alleged irregularities
The latest development comes against the backdrop of Lok Sabha member Karti Chidambaram flagging concerns about the finances of the edtech startup in 2022. The Congress leader had also written to the ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) to review the company's financials.
Jack Ma’s clash with China costs Ant, Alibaba $850 billion
Chinese authorities said on Friday they would wrap up a probe into Ant with the financial technology company paying a fine of almost $1 billion. The investigation began after Ma critiqued Beijing’s regulation of the financial sector in 2020, forcing Ant to pull the plug on what would have been the largest initial public offering in history.
Heavy rains pummel north India, 10 killed in landslides, rivers in spate
Heavy rains and strong winds pounded several parts of north India on Sunday with 10 people killed in landslides in hill states and most rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, in spate, while flash floods blocked roads and marooned people in several areas.
Read more
BJP alleges central forces 'deliberately' not deployed in West Bengal panchayat polls
BJPnational vice president Dilip Ghosh said if thecentralforcesweredeployedinsensitive places, there wouldnothave been so much violence, and people could have exercised their franchise freely and without fear.
Read more
All schools in Delhi to remain closed on July 10 due to incessant rain: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi recorded 153 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. An interaction between a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall on Saturday.
Read more
Ravi 'unfit' to continue as Governor: Stalin tells President Murmu
Terming the Governor’s “unilateral decision” to “dismiss” Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers as a “serious violation of the Constitution”, Stalin told Murmu that Ravi has proved through his actions in the past two years that he is ”unfit” to hold such a “high post.”
Read more
Monsoon rains go from 10% deficit to surplus in 8 days
The bountiful rains in many parts of India in the first eight days of July have bridged the rainfall deficit for the entire country, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data. The cumulative rainfall in the monsoon season has reached 243.2 mm, which is 2 per cent above the normal of 239.1 mm.
Read more
In violence-hit Manipur, warring groups use quadcopters to target each other
It has been noticed by security agencies that quadcopters have been put to use by warring factions - Meiteis, mostly concentrated in Imphal valley, and Kukis, mainly on the hillside - to know each other's positions, officials said.
Read more
Amarnath yatra resumes after 3 days as weather improves
As soon as the skies cleared around the cave shrine, the authorities opened the gates and allowed the stranded devotees to offer prayers at the naturally formed ice-lingam in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.
Read more
1st WT20I: Skipper Harmanpreet, spinners star in easy Indian victory over Bangladesh
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur started the new international season with a smashing half-century as the Indian women's team cantered to a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening T20 Internationalon Sunday. Opting to bowl, the Indian spinners used the conditions to their advantage and restricted Bangladesh to a meagre 114 for 5.
Read more
Serious Frauds Investigation Office initiates probe against Byju's over alleged irregularities
The latest development comes against the backdrop of Lok Sabha member Karti Chidambaram flagging concerns about the finances of the edtech startup in 2022. The Congress leader had also written to the ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) to review the company's financials.
Read more
Jack Ma’s clash with China costs Ant, Alibaba $850 billion
Chinese authorities said on Friday they would wrap up a probe into Ant with the financial technology company paying a fine of almost $1 billion. The investigation began after Ma critiqued Beijing’s regulation of the financial sector in 2020, forcing Ant to pull the plug on what would have been the largest initial public offering in history.
Read more