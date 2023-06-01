DH Evening Brief: Farmers' 'Mahapanchayat' demands WFI chief's arrest; NCERT drops chapters on periodic table, democracy from class 10 books
updated: Jun 01 2023, 19:02 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening!
Farmers' 'Mahapanchayat' vows to support protesting wrestlers, demands WFI chief's arrest
A farmers' 'mahapanchayat' in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday sharply criticised the Delhi police action on India's leading female wrestlers during their protest march in the national capital a few days back and vowed to support the grapplers while demanding arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faces allegations of ''sexual assault'' by some female wrestlers.
NCERT drops chapters on periodic table, democracy from class 10 books
Full chapters related to the periodic classification of elements, democracy, political parties, and challenges to democracy have been dropped from NCERT class 10 textbooks to "reduce the content load on students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic".
'Hello! Mr Modi': Rahul Gandhi says his phone is being tapped
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday spent the first half of his day with Silicon Valley-based startup entrepreneurs, known for doing path-breaking work in the field of artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technologies.
Byju’s lenders scrap talks to restructure $1.2 bn loan
Creditors to Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, have pulled out of negotiations with the company to recast a $1.2 billion loan, posing a new setback to the beleaguered tech firm, according to people familiar with the matter.
GST collection rises 12% to Rs 1.57 lakh crore in May
GST collection in May rose 12 per cent to Rs 1.57 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
The gross Good & Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of May, 2023 is Rs 1,57,090 crore of which Central GST is Rs 28,411 crore, State GST is Rs 35,828 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 81,363 crore (including Rs 41,772 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,489 crore (including Rs 1,057 crore collected on import of goods).
Centre handling issue of protesting wrestlers sensitively: Sports Minister Thakur
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the Centre was sensitively handling the issue of protesting wrestlers, who are seeking the arrest of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.
We will strive to take India-Nepal ties to Himalayan heights: PM Modi after talks with Prachanda
India and Nepal will strive to take their bilateral ties to Himalayan heights and resolve all matters, including the boundary issue, in this spirit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after holding wide-ranging talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal, also known asPrachanda.
Gujarat: Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', sunglasses; seven booked
A Dalit man was allegedly beaten up by a group of persons from an upper caste community at a village in Banaskantha district of Gujarat as the accused were upset with him for wearing "good clothes and sunglasses", police said on Thursday.
