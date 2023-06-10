DH Evening Brief: Patel, Sule new NCP Working Presidents; wrestlers say 'won't participate in Asian Games unless...'

Fresh Manipur violence prompts MHA peace panel; CM in it
Amid a resurgence of violence in Manipur, the Union Government on Saturday announced the setting up of a Peace Committee in the northeastern state to facilitate the peacemaking process among various ethnic groups.
India Navy conducts mega operation involving two aircraft carriers and over 35 combat jets
In one of the biggest demonstrations of its operational prowess in recent years, the Indian Navy on Saturday carried out a mission in the Arabian Sea that involved two aircraft carriers, multiple warships, submarines and over 35 frontline planes amid China's increasing forays into the Indian Ocean.
Karnataka women can travel up to 20 km inside border states free of cost in buses under 'Shakti' scheme: Siddaramaiah
As the stage is set for the launch of first of the five poll guarantees, ‘Shakti’, offering free travel in government buses for women in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday clarified that they can travel up to 20 km inside the border states free of cost and not beyond that.
A Congress legislator from Madhya Pradesh has termed Lord Hanuman a tribal. Umang Singhar, a former minister, made the claim at a rally in Dhar district on Friday. Earlier, another Congress legislator, Arjun Singh Kakodiya, had called Lord Shiva and Bajrangbali, or Lord Hanuman, tribals.
Odisha: No train to halt at Bahanaga Bazar as CBI seals station
No train will halt at Bahanaga Bazar station as the CBI investigating the train accident in Odisha's Balasore district has sealed the station after seizing the log book, relay panel and equipment, a railway official said on Saturday.
Congress worker killed in West Bengal; party accuses TMC
A day after a Congress worker was shot dead in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district in the run up to the panchayat election, the party on Saturday alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress was behind the murder.
Gujarat: Dalit man dies after being beaten up by hotelier; Mevani seeks arrest of 'casteist goons'
A Dalit man died after being allegedly thrashed by a hotel owner belonging to an upper caste community and his accomplice following an argument, during which they also hurled casteist slurs at the victim in Gujarat's Mahisagar district, police said on Saturday.
Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as new Working Presidents of NCP
In a surprising move, Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as the two Working Presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
'Will participate in Asian Games only when...,' wrestlers threaten
"We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved. You can't understand what we're going through mentally each day," protesting wrestler Sakshi Malik said on Saturday.
4 children missing in plane crash found alive after 40 days in Colombian jungle
After 40 days in the Colombian rainforest, all four children who had been missing since the plane they were traveling in crashed May 1 have been found alive, according to Colombia’s president.
