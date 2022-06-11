DH Evening Brief: BJP gets RS boost ahead of Presidential poll; WB BJP chief arrested on way to Howrah
DH Evening Brief: BJP gets RS boost ahead of Presidential poll; WB BJP chief arrested on way to Howrah
updated: Jun 11 2022, 17:21 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
BJP gets boost with Rajya Sabha polls ahead of Presidential election
The BJP's strength in state assemblies suggested that the party could retain only 20 of the 24 Rajya Sabha seats it held in the biennial polls for 57 seats but as the electoral process got over on Saturday, it has won 22 and also ensured the victory of an independent, underlining its pull among unaffiliated legislators and disaffected lawmakers in the opposition camp.
Congress on Saturday failed to bag a Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana where it had enough MLAs to get its candidate win, as an independent backed by BJP and its allies managed sail through after a sulking Congress MLA refused to back Ajay Maken and another lawmaker’s vote was declared invalid.
'If Hindu deities insulted, then truth will be told'
Amid protests in parts of the country over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed made by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, party's Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur has supported her, saying that if anybody insults Hindu deities, then such people would be told the "truth".
Why should people suffer for BJP's sin?: Mamata on stir
As violence struck parts of West Bengal in the aftermath of remarks by former BJP spokesperson against Prophet Mohammed, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at political parties causing the 'riots'.
Delhi court summons Huawei India CEO after I-T search at Gurugram office
A Delhi Court has summoned Huawei India CEO Li Xiongwei and other top officials on a complaint of the Income Tax department stating the "willful failure" of providing account books and relevant documents during a search at the Chinese electronic company's Gurugram office.
Naveen Jindal's family leaves Delhi after death threat
The family of dismissed BJP leader Naveen Jindal has left Delhi following a death threat. He was dismissed from the BJP after controversy erupted over his remark against Prophet Mohammed which was in support of suspended party BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's statement also against the Prophet.
