DH Evening Brief: Brij Bhushan mum on wrestlers row in show of strength rally; Australia win by 209 runs, claim maiden WTC title
updated: Jun 11 2023, 17:41 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening!
WFI chief slams Congress for Emergency and anti-Sikh riots, avoids reference to wrestlers' row
BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday attacked the Congress over the Emergency of 1975 and the anti-Sikhriots of 1984 at a public meeting, skipping any reference to the wrestlers' protest and sexual harassment allegations against him.
No hint from Pilot on leaving Congress but he sticks to his demands
Sachin Pilot on Sunday did not give any hint of leaving Congress though he stuck to his stand on his demands. This comes as ahuge relief to the party in poll-bound Rajasthan amid indications that the central leadership has managed to convince the dissident leader to stay.
'Delhi first, other states can face similiar ordinances', warns AAP's Arvind Kejriwal at 'maha rally'
Intensifying the fight against the ruling BJP on the ordinance on control of services, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday warned that other states are going to face similar moves and the national capital was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "first war".
Will contest 2024 polls from Kaiserganj, announces Brij Bhushan
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, announced on Sunday that he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election once again from Kaiserganj constituency.
'Biparjoy' to cross Saurashtra-Kutch coast on June 15, has intensified into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm', says IMD
The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and is likely to cross Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts around the afternoon of June 15 as a "very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS)", the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.
IndiGo flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather
An IndiGo Airlines flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad strayed into Pakistan near Lahore due to bad weather and went up to Gujranwala before heading back to Indian airspace without any mishap, according to a media report on Sunday.
Petrol, diesel prices go up in Punjab as VAT increased
Petrol and diesel prices increased in Punjab by 92 paise and 88 paise per litre, respectively, following the upward revision in value added tax (VAT) on fuel by the state government, said fuel pump owners on Sunday.
Fighting resumes in Sudan's capital after 24-hour truce expires
Clashes and artillery fire were reported in parts of Sudan's capital early on Sunday soon after the end of a 24-hour ceasefire that had brought a brief lull in eight weeks of fighting between rival military factions.
Australia win by 209 runs, claim maiden WTC title
Australia won the World Test Championship final by 209 runs on Sunday after bowling India out for 234 in the fourth innings at the Oval in London.
Karnataka govt launches 'Shakti' scheme offering free bus ride for women
The Congress-led Karnataka government on Sunday launched one of their five poll guarantees, the ‘Shakti' scheme, which offers free travel to women in government buses in the state.
6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Hokkaido, no tsunami warning
A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 and depth of 140 km (87 miles) hit northern Japan's Hokkaido prefecture on Sunday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
