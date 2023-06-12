DH Evening Brief: Retail inflation dips to over 2-year low of 4.25% in May; IOA plans to hold WFI elections on July 4
updated: Jun 12 2023, 18:55 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening!
Retail inflation dips to over 2-year low of 4.25% in May
Retail inflation declined to a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May mainly on account of softening prices of food and fuel items. Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 4.7 per cent in April and 7.04 per cent in May 2022.
IOA plans to hold Wrestling Federation of India elections on July 4
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday appointed former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the returning officer to conduct the impending Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections on July 4.
A few hours afterTrinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhaleallegedthat the data of several citizens, including politicians and journalists who took Covid vaccine, has been leaked, the Government of India has clarified that "CoWIN portal of Health Ministry is completely safe with safeguards for data privacy."
No bike-taxi in Delhi for now as Supreme Court stays HC order
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the High Court order by which it had essentially allowed bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber to operate in the national capital by asking the Delhi government not to take any coercive action against them till a new policy was formulated.
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on alert, schools closed, villages evacuated
With the impending danger of a severe cyclonicstorm - Biparjoy - expected to hit Saurashtra and Kutch coastline on June 15, the Gujarat government on Monday announced the closure of schools in Kutch, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Junagadh districts as one of the many precautionary measures being undertaken to minimise the possible damage.
Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru's Chickpet, one held
A Dutch vlogger was manhandled in Bengaluru's Chickpet, thevideo of which has gone viral now.In a video posted from his YouTube channel 'Madly Rover', the Dutch Youtuber Pedro Mota was seen getting harassed by a shopkeeper in the city's busy market while making a vlog.
Billionaire Berlusconi brought burlesque to Italian politics
Brash, ebullient and a self-made billionaire, four-time prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was a media mogul and political showman whose financial and sexual scandals made him the most polarising figure in modern Italy.
Eight months after Kerala govt's vaccination drive for canines, stray dog menace returns
Over eight months after the Kerala government launched a vaccination drive for stray and pet canines in the wake of a spate of deaths due to dog bites, the stray dog menace has again reared its ugly head with the death of a differently abled 11-year-old boy who was attacked and bitten by dogs at Muzhappilangad.
