DH Evening Brief: Retail inflation eases on account of softening food prices; Rahul faces ED grilling
updated: Jun 13 2022, 18:31 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Retail inflation eases to 7.04% in May
Retailinflationeased to 7.04 per cent in May, mainly on account of softening food prices, though it remained above the RBI's upper tolerance level for the fifth consecutive month, government data showed on Monday. Read more
Rahul Gandhi grilled by ED for nearly 3 hours in National Herald case
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper after the MP reached the agency's headquarters here accompanied by a battery of party leaders and supporters. Read more
Row over Prophet Mohammed is India’s internal issue: Senior Bangladesh Minister
The controversy triggered by remarks made by two former BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammed is India’s "internal issue" and it is not an attention-grabbing matter in Bangladesh unlike in some other Muslim nations, a senior Bangladeshi minister has said, as he dismissed criticism that the country's government is "compromising" on the issue. Read more
India’s robust economy is not churning out jobs
On paper, India’s economy has had a banner year. Exports are at record highs. Profits of publicly traded companies have doubled. A vibrant middle class, built over the past few decades, is now shelling out so much on movie tickets, cars, real estate and vacations that economists call it post-pandemic “revenge spending.” Read more
In Pics | Congress workers detained amid protests against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi
Delhi police detained Congress leaders and workers from outside the AICC headquarters in the national capital where they had gathered for a proposed march to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office with senior leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the latter's scheduled appearance before the central agency. See pics
Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map
The Gaia space probe unveiled its latest discoveries on Monday in its quest to map the Milky Way in unprecedented detail, surveying nearly two million stars and revealing mysterious "starquakes" which sweep across the fiery giants like vast tsunamis. Read more
IPL TV and Digital rights for 2023-2027 sold for Rs 43,050 crore
Auction for TV and digital rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the world's most-watched sporting event, concluded on Monday, even though it yet to be known which among global media giants including Disney, Sony and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries won the broadcasting rights for the lucrative cricket tournament. Read more
Shakti Kapoor's son detained by Bengaluru police for drug consumption
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddanth Kapoor was among five persons detained by Bengaluru Police for consumption of drugs. Read more
Equality before the law: A mirage?
The recent events following the offensive comments against Prophet Mohammed by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her expelled colleague Naveen Jindal throw up a question: Is there the rule of law in the administration of justice? Read more
Nothing phone(1) assembling starts in Tamil Nadu: Report
Last week, Carl Pei-owned Nothing Inc announced to launch of the company's first-ever smartphone on July 12. It will be an online-only global event that will be streamed live at 8:30 pm IST. Read more
