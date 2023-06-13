DH Evening Brief: Jack Dorsey's 'shut down Twitter' threat claim churns political pot; Over 20,000 shifted to temporary shelters as Biparjoy approaches
updated: Jun 13 2023, 18:23 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
Jack Dorsey's 'shut down Twitter' threat claim churns political pot
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's sensational claims that the Modi government threatened to shut the social media platform unless it restricted accounts during 2021 farmers’ protest on Tuesday prompted a war of words between the Opposition and the ruling BJP. Read more
Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 20,000 people from coastal districts shifted to temporary shelters
Over 20,000 people have been shifted from eight districts of Kutch and Saurashtra coastline to safer places in view of approaching cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which is said to be making landfall between Mandvi and Jakhau in Kutch by Thursday evening with an extensive damaging potential. Read more
HAM chief Santosh Kumar Suman quits Nitish govt ahead of Opposition meet
Ahead of an Opposition meeting in Patna later this month, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on Tuesday served a punch on the Grand Alliance in Bihar by pulling out its minister Santosh Kumar Suman, who is the son of Jiten Ram Manjhi, from the Nitish Kumar government, to “safeguard the party's existence” amid alleged pressure from JD(U) to merge with it. Read more
Driver crushes passenger to death for praising PM Modi, Yogi in Uttar Pradesh
A political discussion among passengers and the driver in a vehicle took a shocking turn when the latter, allegedly enraged over one of the passengers praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, pushed him out of the jeep and crushed him to death in the state's Mirzapur district. Read more
AIADMK hits out at BJP chief for remarks against Jaya, calls Annamalai 'irresponsible, immature'
Relationship between the AIADMK and the Tamil Nadu BJP appears to be on the rocks owing to BJP chief K Annamalai's alleged remark on former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Read more
Karnataka's Shakti scheme offering free ride in govt buses for women costs Rs 8.84 crore on single day
The free ride in non-luxury state-run buses for women across Karnataka under the 'Shakti' scheme on Monday cost the state exchequer Rs 8.84 crore, according to the transport department. Read more
Entire 'tamasha' giving identity of 'job destroyers' to BJP: Congress on Rozgar Mela
The Congress on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 'Rozgar Mela' events, saying this "entire tamasha" is giving the identity of "job destroyers" to the BJP which is now resorting to "desperate gimmicks" to manage the headlines. Read more
Delhi Police contacts five countries for information on allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The Delhi Police has reportedlty written to wrestling federations of five other countries to seek information in the cases registered agaist WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, according to a report published by TheTimes of India. Read more
Reliance climbs 8 spots to secure 45th rank on Forbes' Global 2000 list
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd climbed eight spots to the 45th rank, the highest for an Indian company on Forbes' latest Global 2000 list of public companies worldwide. Read more
