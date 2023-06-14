DH Evening Brief: Oppn rallies behind DMK after Tamil Nadu minister’s arrest; Hyderabad woman stabbed to death in London
DH Evening Brief: Oppn rallies behind DMK after Tamil Nadu minister’s arrest; Hyderabad woman stabbed to death in London
updated: Jun 14 2023, 18:28 ist
Here are the top news stories this evening!
Opposition rallies behind DMK after Tamil Nadu minister’s arrest
TheOpposition on Wednesday rallied behind DMK after the arrest of its minister V Senthil Balaji with parties describing it as “political harassment and vendetta” by the Modi government, which should rename central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and CBI as “BJP Sena”.
Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah among Cong leaders summoned in defamation case filed by BJP
The BJP has filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court here.
Finding fault with the tweaking of rules to allow banks to go for compromise settlement of fraud accounts and wilful defaults, the Congress on Wednesday asked the RBI to clarify whether it acted under pressure from the Modi government to help “fraudsters” while farmers and small businessmen are not given such facilities.
New Sena ad with Shinde, Fadnavis tries to undo damage
A day after Eknath Shinde-led party came out with an advertisement pegging him and not Devendra Fadnavis as the most preferred CM, the Shiv Sena went into a damage-control mode on Wednesday. The party released a new advertisement on newspaper with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis together waving hands.
Indian-origin teen among 3 killed in UK's Nottingham attacks
An Indian-origin teenage university student described as a talented hockey player has been named locally on Wednesday as one of three victims of a frenzied series of attacks on the streets of Nottingham, central England.
At least 59 migrants drowned early on Wednesday and more were feared missing after their overloaded boat capsized and sank off Greece in the country's deadliest shipwreck this year, the coast guard said.
Hyderabad woman stabbed to death in London
A 27-year-old Indian-origin woman has been stabbed to death in north London and Scotland Yard on Wednesday said that two men have been arrested in connection with the murder.
50,000 evacuated from Gujarat coasts as Biparjoy nears
Authorities have so far shifted 50,000 people from coastal areas of Gujarat to temporary shelters ahead of the expected landfall of powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy' near Jakhau port in Kutch district.
Nine killed in fresh firing in Manipur's Kangpokpi
At least nine persons were reportedly killed and a few others were injured in fresh firing in a Kuki-dominated village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Wednesday.
Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji sent to judicial custody till June 28
Tamil Nadu Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji wason Wednesday sent to judicial custody till June 28 by a sessions court.
Balaji was arrested around 1.30 am on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following raids on his premises since Tuesday morning.
