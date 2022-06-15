DH Evening Brief: Oppn wants Pawar to contest Prez polls; 800 Cong leaders detained for protest over ED questioning Rahul
updated: Jun 15 2022, 18:37 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Oppn wants Sharad Pawar to be candidate for Prez polls
Leaders of several Opposition parties on Wednesday urged NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to be the joint Opposition candidate for the presidential election, but the veteran leader once again declined the offer at a meeting convened by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Read more
Around 800 Cong leaders, workers detained for protesting Rahul Gandhi's questioning by ED
Around 800 senior Congress leaders and workers have been detained since Monday for protesting the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in violation of prohibitory orders and despite being denied permission, officials said. Read more
Bengaluru college's circular selecting only Hindi-speaking students for tour stokes controversy, minister clarifies
After a row erupted over a Bengaluru college circular inviting only those who speak Hindi, Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh clarified Wednesday that no directions were issued either by the state or the Centre on selecting only Hindi-speaking students for the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ tour programme. Read more
It's (not) alive! Google row exposes AI troubles
An internal fight over whether Google built technology with human-like consciousness has spilled into the open, exposing the ambitions and risks inherent in artificial intelligence that can feel all too real. Read more
Now, Uma Bharti throws cow dung at liquor shop in Bhopal
Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti threw cow dung at a liquor shop in Orchha town of Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district, amid her demand for total prohibition in the party-ruled state. Read more
Watch: Veterinarian forcibly married after abduction in Bihar
In a bizarre incident, a family forcibly married off a veterinarian after abducting him in Begusarai, Bihar. The veterinarian was kidnapped by 3 persons after he was called to check on an animal. The relatives of the victim wrote a complaint to the police station on which an investigation is under way. “He was called around 12 pm to check on a sick animal, after which 3 people kidnapped him. Everyone in the house was worried after which we went to the police,” relative of the victim said. Watch video
FIR against Nagpur Congress leader for using derogatory language against PM Modi
An FIR was registered against a Congress leader from Nagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a demonstration held near the Enforcement Directorate's office, police said on Wednesday. Read more
In Pics | World's 10 most expensive cities to live in 2022
Here we list 10 of the most expensive cities in the world where living comes at a high cost, according to the annual list released by the Global mobility company, ECA International. See pics
The human virus: When is the vaccine coming?
"Coronavirusis not new. It has always been there in humans. Everyone knows." I was still trying to understand what 'norovirus' was all about, after two cases were detected in Kerala, when came this profound observation from my domestic help. Read more
India looks to rains, not just rates, to cool hot inflation
As India faces a crippling surge in food and fuel prices, its policymakers will be counting mostly on this year's monsoon rains, not just interest rate hikes, to take inflationary pressure off the country's households and businesses. Read more
