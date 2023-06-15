DH Evening Brief: Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal anti-conversion law; Delhi police file chargesheet in Brij Bhushan case
DH Evening Brief: Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal anti-conversion law; Delhi police file chargesheet in Brij Bhushan case
updated: Jun 15 2023, 18:15 ist
Here are the top news stories this evening!
Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal anti-conversion law introduced by BJP
The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to repeal the anti-conversion law brought in by the previous BJP government. Read more
Delhi police file chargesheet in Brij Bhushan's case; recommend cancellation of FIR in minor's case
Delhi Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh invoking charges of sexual harassment and stalking following investigations into complaints by six wrestlers but recommended cancelling a case registered under stringent POCSO based on allegations by a minor sportsperson claiming “no corroborative evidence”. Read more
Slightly weakened Biparjoy to make landfall by late evening, 94,000 evacuated
Cyclone Biparjoy is reported to have weakened slightly on its way to the Kutch and Saurashtra coastline. According to India Meteorological Department's weather update, the intensity near the centre of the storm was 120-130 kmph gusting at 145 kmph. The IMD stated that during the landall beginning today evening and which will continue till midnight the intensity of wind will weaken to 115-125 kmph. Read more
Security forces clash with mob in Manipur's Imphal, houses set on fire
At least two houses were set on fire by a mob here on Thursday afternoon a day after an attack in the Khamenlok area left nine people dead and injured ten others, officials said. Read more
Centre approves procurement of US MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones
India's defence ministry has approved the procurement of US-made armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones, sources told Reuters on Thursday. Read more
IndiGo benefits most from GoFirst's insolvency, gains market share
InterGlobe Aviation-backed IndiGo benefited the most from the voluntary bankruptcy or GoFirst, data from aviation regulator DCGA showed. Read more
Asia Cup to be held in hybrid model from August 31 to September 17
Ending months of speculation around Asia Cup, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday announced that the tournament will be staged in a hybrid model with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17. Read more
Watch | People use wires to escape after fire breaks out in Delhi building
A massive fire that erupted on Thursday at a four-storey coaching centre in the Mukherjee Nagar area has been doused, but a few students were injured as a result, a Delhi Police official said. Watch video
60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation: Study
Nearly 60 per cent of women in Jammu and Kashmir still use cloth for menstrual protection due to lack of hygiene awareness and below average facilities. Read more
Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal anti-conversion law introduced by BJP
The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to repeal the anti-conversion law brought in by the previous BJP government. Read more
Delhi police file chargesheet in Brij Bhushan's case; recommend cancellation of FIR in minor's case
Delhi Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh invoking charges of sexual harassment and stalking following investigations into complaints by six wrestlers but recommended cancelling a case registered under stringent POCSO based on allegations by a minor sportsperson claiming “no corroborative evidence”. Read more
Slightly weakened Biparjoy to make landfall by late evening, 94,000 evacuated
Cyclone Biparjoy is reported to have weakened slightly on its way to the Kutch and Saurashtra coastline. According to India Meteorological Department's weather update, the intensity near the centre of the storm was 120-130 kmph gusting at 145 kmph. The IMD stated that during the landall beginning today evening and which will continue till midnight the intensity of wind will weaken to 115-125 kmph. Read more
Security forces clash with mob in Manipur's Imphal, houses set on fire
At least two houses were set on fire by a mob here on Thursday afternoon a day after an attack in the Khamenlok area left nine people dead and injured ten others, officials said. Read more
Centre approves procurement of US MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones
India's defence ministry has approved the procurement of US-made armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones, sources told Reuters on Thursday. Read more
IndiGo benefits most from GoFirst's insolvency, gains market share
InterGlobe Aviation-backed IndiGo benefited the most from the voluntary bankruptcy or GoFirst, data from aviation regulator DCGA showed. Read more
Asia Cup to be held in hybrid model from August 31 to September 17
Ending months of speculation around Asia Cup, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday announced that the tournament will be staged in a hybrid model with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17. Read more
Watch | People use wires to escape after fire breaks out in Delhi building
A massive fire that erupted on Thursday at a four-storey coaching centre in the Mukherjee Nagar area has been doused, but a few students were injured as a result, a Delhi Police official said. Watch video
60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation: Study
Nearly 60 per cent of women in Jammu and Kashmir still use cloth for menstrual protection due to lack of hygiene awareness and below average facilities. Read more