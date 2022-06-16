DH Evening Brief: Bihar sees burning trains amid Agnipath row; Demolition should not be retaliatory measure, says SC to UP
DH Evening Brief: Bihar sees burning trains amid Agnipath row; Demolition should not be retaliatory measure, says SC to UP
updated: Jun 16 2022, 18:20 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Trains set ablaze in Bihar amid protests over Agnipath scheme, BJP MLA injured
Trains were set afire, window panes of buses smashed and passersby, including a ruling BJP MLA, pelted with stones on Thursday in Bihar by Army job aspirants whose protest against the Centre's short-term recruitment scheme, 'Agnipath', continued for the second consecutive day. Read more
Demolition should not be retaliatory measure: SC to UP
Stating that "everything should be fair" and authorities should strictly follow due procedure under the law, the Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Uttar Pradesh government and its authorities three days to respond to pleas alleging that houses of those accused in last week's violence were illegally demolished. Read more
Flying to get costlier as ATF prices soar, rupee slides
The sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and the depreciation of the rupee have left the domestic airlines with no choice but to immediately raise airfares, said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, on Thursday. Read more
TMC hopes to emerge as nucleus of opposition unity in Presidential polls
With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee trying to bring together the opposition to field a common candidate in the upcoming Presidential elections, her party hopes to emerge as the nucleus of the alliance by shifting the spotlight from Congress. Read more
Centre may reward reporting of wrongly parked vehicles
Soon, a person sending photograph of a wrongly parked vehicle may get a reward of Rs 500 in case the fine works out to be Rs 1,000, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. Read more
Heavy rains, landslides cripple normal life in Assam; see pics
After the massive flood and landslides in several districts of the state in May, Assam is once again hit by the incessant rainfall.Fresh landslides were reported from various parts of Assam for the second consecutive day amid heavy downpours, which also led to heavy waterlogging in most parts of the city. See pics
Agnipath: 'Toffees' for desperate job seekers
Olympic medallist in boxing Vijendra Singh Beniwal, in a searing indictment of the Narendra Modi regime’s Agnipath, the four-year tour of duty in the Indian army as a contractual employment strategy for desperate job seekers, called it “toffees” given by a mother to a starving child. He warned that after the highly trained youth were released from the army and if there were no jobs for their skills, some of them would be targets for recruitment into crime and other avenues of unscrupulous exploitation. Read more
Auto-rickshaw driver dies in petrol queue as Sri Lanka's energy crisis worsens
A 53-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in Sri Lanka died of a heart attack on Thursday in Colombo's suburb while waiting in a serpentine queue for fuel for the entire night near a petrol pump, becoming the latest victim, as the fuel crisis in the island nation worsened. Read more
Tax ruling emboldens states against Modi’s government
Several Indian states are pressuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to extend a program to continue compensation for losses from GST or risk a stalemate in attempts to further simplify the structure. It poses the biggest challenge yet to the country’s most significant tax reform in decades. Read more
Trains set ablaze in Bihar amid protests over Agnipath scheme, BJP MLA injured
Trains were set afire, window panes of buses smashed and passersby, including a ruling BJP MLA, pelted with stones on Thursday in Bihar by Army job aspirants whose protest against the Centre's short-term recruitment scheme, 'Agnipath', continued for the second consecutive day. Read more
Demolition should not be retaliatory measure: SC to UP
Stating that "everything should be fair" and authorities should strictly follow due procedure under the law, the Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Uttar Pradesh government and its authorities three days to respond to pleas alleging that houses of those accused in last week's violence were illegally demolished. Read more
Flying to get costlier as ATF prices soar, rupee slides
The sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and the depreciation of the rupee have left the domestic airlines with no choice but to immediately raise airfares, said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, on Thursday. Read more
TMC hopes to emerge as nucleus of opposition unity in Presidential polls
With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee trying to bring together the opposition to field a common candidate in the upcoming Presidential elections, her party hopes to emerge as the nucleus of the alliance by shifting the spotlight from Congress. Read more
Centre may reward reporting of wrongly parked vehicles
Soon, a person sending photograph of a wrongly parked vehicle may get a reward of Rs 500 in case the fine works out to be Rs 1,000, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. Read more
Heavy rains, landslides cripple normal life in Assam; see pics
After the massive flood and landslides in several districts of the state in May, Assam is once again hit by the incessant rainfall.Fresh landslides were reported from various parts of Assam for the second consecutive day amid heavy downpours, which also led to heavy waterlogging in most parts of the city. See pics
Agnipath: 'Toffees' for desperate job seekers
Olympic medallist in boxing Vijendra Singh Beniwal, in a searing indictment of the Narendra Modi regime’s Agnipath, the four-year tour of duty in the Indian army as a contractual employment strategy for desperate job seekers, called it “toffees” given by a mother to a starving child. He warned that after the highly trained youth were released from the army and if there were no jobs for their skills, some of them would be targets for recruitment into crime and other avenues of unscrupulous exploitation. Read more
Auto-rickshaw driver dies in petrol queue as Sri Lanka's energy crisis worsens
A 53-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in Sri Lanka died of a heart attack on Thursday in Colombo's suburb while waiting in a serpentine queue for fuel for the entire night near a petrol pump, becoming the latest victim, as the fuel crisis in the island nation worsened. Read more
Tax ruling emboldens states against Modi’s government
Several Indian states are pressuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to extend a program to continue compensation for losses from GST or risk a stalemate in attempts to further simplify the structure. It poses the biggest challenge yet to the country’s most significant tax reform in decades. Read more