DH Evening Brief: Nehru's name dropped, NMML renamed Prime Ministers' Museum; Mamata says all 'peaceful' even as poll clashes kill 3
updated: Jun 16 2023, 17:06 ist
Here are the top news stories this evening!
Nehru's name dropped, NMML renamed Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society
The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society housed in Teen Murti Bhavan premises here has been renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, prompting sharp reactions from the Congress. Read more
Mamata says nomination process 'peaceful' after at least three died in poll clashes
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that Bengal panchayat nomination process was"peaceful"and compared it to the time when CPI(M) was governingthe state. The statement comes after news reports stated that at least three died in clashes during the conclusion of nomination filing process ahead of panchayat polls scheduled for next month. Read more
Union minister R K Ranjan Singh's house set on fire in Manipur
The residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs, R K Ranjan Singh in Imphal was set ablaze on Thursday night while several persons were reportedly injured after a village was attacked in Churachandpur district. Read more
PM Modi's US visit may be marred by human rights protests
US rightsgroupsplanprotestsnext week againstIndiaPrime Minister NarendraModi's statevisitto Washingtonoverwhat they say isIndia's deterioratinghumanrightssituation. The Indian American Muslim Council, Peace Action, VeteransforPeace and Bethesda African Cemetery Coalitionplanto gather near the White House on June 22 whenModiis due to meetUS President Joe Biden. Read more
Cong can’t be complacent, assume what worked in state will work nationally: Shashi Tharoor
It is important for the Congress not to be complacent after defeating the BJP in Karnataka since voters can change their behaviour between state and national elections, says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Read more
No lives lost after Cyclone Biparjoy landfall in Gujarat: NDRF DG
No lives were lost after Cyclone Biparjoy made a landfall in Gujarat, however, 23 people were injured and electricity supply was disrupted in about 1,000 villages in the state, NDRF Director General Atul Karwal said on Friday. Read more
Senior TN IPS officer convicted in sexual harassment of subordinate, granted bail for appeal
A local court here on Friday convicted and sentenced suspended IPS officer Rajesh Das in a 2021 sexual harassment case involving a woman subordinate official. Read more
Truck carrying illegal sand mows down Karnataka cop, driver arrested
Police on Friday arrested the lorry driver who mowed down a police constable while illegally transporting sand at Jevargi talukin Kalaburagi.The arrested driver has been idenitied as Siddappa Karjagi, a native of Narayanpur village. Read more
Starc left out as England signal attacking intent in Ashes
England gave an early indication of whether they would stick to their aggressive new approach to test match cricket as Zak Crawley smashed a four off the opening ball of the Ashes series against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday. Read more
Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan: AI reimagines Bollywood stars as kids
Artificial intelligence (AI) images have taken over the internet with artists breaking all barriers with their imaginations to produce unique outcomes. Recently, an artist Gokul Pillai (@withgokul) shared a series of pictures where AI reimagined famous Bollywood actors as kids andthe results instantly garnered attention. Take a look!
