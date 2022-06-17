DH Evening Brief: Army to start recruitment under Agnipath in 2 days amid raging protest; UK approves US extradition of Julian Assange
DH Evening Brief: Army to start recruitment under Agnipath in 2 days amid raging protest; UK approves US extradition of Julian Assange
updated: Jun 17 2022, 18:24 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
1 killed as Agnipath protest in Secunderabad turns violent, police open fire
The protests against the centre's Agnipath scheme have on Friday morning spread to the Secunderabad railway station, one of the major junctions in the country. Read more
Army to start formal recruitment process under Agnipath scheme in two days
The Army will formally kick-start the process for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme within two days by coming out with an initial notification for the enrolment, senior military officials said on Friday. Read more
UK gives go-ahead to US extradition of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange
British interior minister Priti Patel on Friday approved the extradition of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange to the United States to face criminal charges, bringing his long-running legal saga closer to a conclusion. Read more
Vijay Shekhar Sharma buys 1.7 lakh shares of Paytm worth Rs 11 crore

Digital financial services firm One97 Communications' Managing Director Vijay Shekhar Sharma has purchased 1.7 lakh shares of the company worth Rs 11 crore, according to a regulatory filing. Read more
The hurdle of govt sanction to prosecute hate speakers
"Whatever action is performed by a leader, common men follow in his footsteps…It does not behove leaders to indulge in acts or speeches that cause rifts amongst communities…Hate speeches by elected representatives…militate against…fraternity, bulldoze the Constitutional ethos…’’ Read more
Agnipath sets nation ablaze: How India is protesting the scheme
The agitation against the government's Agnipath scheme to recruit youth into the armed forces intensified on Friday with several states witnessing violent protests. Here's a low-down on how the Agnipath scheme is facing opposition from the youth in India. Read more
Centre likely to impose ceiling on next season's sugar exports
India is likely to impose a ceiling on sugar exports for a second straight year starting this October, aiming to ensure ample domestic supplies and keep a lid on local prices, industry and government sources said on Friday. Read more
Ban people from contesting from more than one seat or impose fine to deter practice: EC to govt
Reviving a nearly two-decade-old proposal, the Election Commission has made a fresh push for amending law to bar people from contesting from more than one seat and has said that if it cannot be done, then a hefty fine should be imposed on those vacating one of the constituencies and forcing a bypoll. Read more
Kempegowda International Airport bags best regional airport in South Asia award
Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport), on Friday said it has bagged the best regional airport in India and South Asia title in the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards. Read more
