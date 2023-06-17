DH Evening Brief: M K Stalin behaving like the original Stalin, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar; Nisith Pramanik's convoy again attacked in Bengal, claims BJP
updated: Jun 17 2023, 18:18 ist
Here are the top news stories this evening!
M K Stalin behaving like the original Stalin, says Union Minister Chandrasekhar
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was acting like the original Stalin for whom he said the freedom of people and their rights didn’t matter.
Bengal State Election Commission moves Supreme Court over Calcutta HC's order on panchayat polls
The West Bengal State Election Commissionon Saturday moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in the upcoming panchayat elections, reported news agencyANI.
Kutch limping back to normalcy in Biparjoy aftermath; most roads cleared
Shops and business establishments in Gujarat’s Kutch district opened shutters on Saturday in signs of return to normalcy as authorities stepped up efforts to restore electricity in several towns and hundreds of villages battered by Cyclone Biparjoy.
Tamil Nadu BJP secretary S G Suryah remanded to judicial custody for 15 days
Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary S G Suryah has been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days, reported news agencyANI.He was arrested by the police from Chennai late on Friday, with the party's state unit chief K Annamalai slamming the move as an attempt to "curtail free speech."
Autorickshaw driver tries to self-immolate in front of Maharashtra CM Shinde's house; suicide bid foiled
A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver tried to kill himself in front of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's house in Thane on Saturday morning but police personnel present at the site foiled his attempt, an official said.
Madhya Pradesh: Denied mortuary van, man carries dead son's body on bus
A man has alleged that he was forced to carry the body of his newborn baby boy in a bag and travel in a passenger bus after a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where he died during treatment, refused to provide any mortuary vehicle saying no such facility was available. The incident occurred on June 15, he said.
Nisith Pramanik's convoy again attacked in Bengal, claims BJP
The convoy of Union Minister Nisith Pramanik was attacked on Saturday allegedly by supporters of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, a charge the ruling party dismissed.
BJP stage protest, demand NIA probe in Chamba murder case in Himachal
BJP leaders on Saturday staged a protest at Kangra district headquarters in Himachal Pradesh, demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency in the Chamba murder case.
'Adipurush' registers bumper opening with Rs 140 crore at global box office
Adipurush, a retelling of the Ramayana directed by Om Raut, has earned Rs 140 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Saturday.
Militants linked to Islamic State kill at least 41 in attack on Ugandan school
The death toll in an attack on a school in western Uganda has risen to at least 41 from 25 announced earlier by police, Ugandan media outlets said on Saturday.
